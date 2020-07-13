An article in a recent publication posed three poignant questions regarding our country, as well as the world and its problems:
· What happened to us?
· What’s happening to us now?
· What will become of us?
These questions, especially the final one, recalled a similar one uttered to us while working with the people of South Africa some years ago.
We were serving a welfare mission in the capital of Johannesburg--mainly teaching classes to help young Africans learn how to prepare themselves for worthwhile employment, as well as the basic skills of the employment process.
Our classroom, with a limit of 30 students, was always filled to overflowing. The enthusiasm was amazing to us. After three hours in the morning, a lunch break, and three more hours in the afternoon, we often heard the question: “Can we stay longer?” and/or “Can you give us homework?”
By that time, we were totally non-plussed, remembering teaching the same course in the U.S. where some of our students were often lack-luster, some hurrying to get out of the classroom.
One of our African students was a thin, 17-year-old girl of mixed race named Cynthia. She was slightly crippled, and we learned that she had a multitude of health problems. She was very verbal and had a certain air about her.
We soon learned that her personality belied her background. She had no home, could not locate her parents, slept under a nearby freeway overpass with 10-15 other homeless people of various ages. They often had an open fire to help stave off the cold at night.
We came to learn all this about the group as we drove to our flat (apartment) each evening and saw their dire straits, so we took it upon ourselves to buy loaves of bread, large bags of apples and oranges and drinking water. The gratitude of the group was overwhelming.
Our Church also provided warm blankets for these types of situations, and we were happy to distribute these, as well.
Meanwhile, as the four weeks of this class continued, our “adopted” young lady’s health was rapidly deteriorating. We talked with her often and decided we must find suitable shelter for her.
This was difficult, but we were finally made aware of a facility in downtown Jo’burg operated by the Methodists. It was a large, old, three-story building that had once been a church edifice. Basically, it had been set up for the homeless who were given single mattresses to be used on bare floors and some food for the hundreds that were housed there, but at least it was a shelter.
We contacted the manager, and she agreed to take Cynthia in, so late the next afternoon, we picked her up and took her there just as it was getting dark. We had to park a few blocks from the facility and walk through the masses. We were the only white people in the entire area, and we had to gently nudge our way through the crowd.
Our dear Cynthia was very apprehensive, as were we. It was difficult to make our way up two long flights of stairs because of the number of people just sitting there gazing into space. Cynthia was as frightened as we were, and she began to cry profusely. She cried out: “What’s to become of me?”
We cried with her, hard pressed to give her an answer.
We did our best to calm her before taking her into the office to meet the woman in charge of the entire building. This woman also did her best to help reassure Cynthia and told her that everything would be alright.
We had a difficult time leaving Cynthia. We eventually had to leave Africa, of course, but we think of her and of the millions in the world that caring people do their best to help in some small way.
We had taught Cynthia to lean on the words of Christ—He who knew all suffering and all sorrow. He said: “Look unto me in every thought; “Doubt not; fear not.”
Since our return home, we have heard the same words that Cynthia had verbalized, often describing their concerns and fears about our nation and its problems: “What’s to become of us?”
So, what are the answers in dealing with the problems and challenges of our future? A few thoughts:
Pray a lot.
Have faith. Trust in God.
Have a strong belief in the hereafter,
or cultivate one, if you don’t.
We also like an old Irish saying that we could wish for all of us:
“May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields…and may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”
And, we can be thankful most of us will not ever have to face a situation in our lives like our dear Cynthia in the story.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are local members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.