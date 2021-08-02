“What would Jesus do?” is an interrogative phrase used by Christian adolescents to thwart peer pressure, and to consider the consequence(s) behind particular actions. However, it can also apply to everyday circumstances that adults face. As community members act as Jesus did, then societies will be more willing to help others, and more accepting and loving of individual differences.
Peer pressure: Adolescents are pressured by peers to participate in activities that can have dire consequences. Abuse of drugs that aren’t locked away, alcohol that is placed where teenagers have access to it, and pornography that subtly litters entertainment in tv shows, ads and social media, is one click away. Certainly, children cannot be locked away from the world-truly we learn from our mistakes. But, having the courage to ask: “what would Jesus do?” in the moment one faces adversity, will open the gateway to happiness, and not sadness, to sobriety, and not addiction.
What did Jesus do when he faced adversity? Jesus told the devil: “Get thee hence Satan… Thou shalt worship the Lord Thy God,” when “the devil [took Jesus] up into an exceedingly high mountain and [showed] him all the kingdoms of the world” and asked Jesus to “worship [him]” (Mat 4.7-10). Like Jesus, the youth of today have the power to say “NO” to drugs and alcohol, and “NO” to pornography. They can shut off their devices, and walk away from situations that would otherwise cause harm to one’s self and others.
When mistakes are made or when faced with adversity, anyone can ask for help! It is taught in the book of Mathew that Jesus “fasted forty days and forty nights” that he might have strength from on high to withstand the temptations by the devil (Mat 4.2). Adolescents should ask the adults in their lives for help and guidance. They have school teachers, ecclesiastical mentors, and parents who have faced similar situations in their lives. Of course, one should always talk with God through prayer, asking him for help.
Acceptance: Media outlets are laced with headline news of hate crimes and tragedies. In the article Pillars of Strength from the August 2021 issue of Time Magazine, the Karl family shares their experience of racism: “On March 29, while Vilma was walking to church, a man kicked her to the ground, stomped on her face and shouted, ‘You don’t belong here!’ Vilma later stated: ‘This, I feel, is the scariest time for me to be an Asian’” (Zia, TIME, 2021). Those who advocate for inclusiveness, may argue that the American colonies were founded by English immigrants, who fled persecution from the Church of England. According to a fact sheet by the American Immigration Council (2020), “The United States was built, in part, by immigrants, and the nation has long been the beneficiary of the new energy and ingenuity that immigrants bring… 14 percent of the nation’s residents are foreign-born, over half of whom are naturalized citizens” (American Immigration Council, 2020). The point is not to advocate for or against U.S. immigration policies or to argue how America was founded. It is to remember that all people are human beings, and are children of God, even though not all are U.S. citizens nor are all white.
What would Jesus do? Would Jesus hate one and love another? No! Jesus taught: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” (Mat 22.39). When the apostle John saw a man casting out devils
that was not a disciple of Christ, Jesus stated: “Forbid him not, for he that is not against us is for us” (Luke 9.50). Those of different races and cultures that live amongst us, should not be cast out from our communities and social groups. Elder Dallin H. Oaks, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who was a law clerk to the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court taught: “the United States was founded by immigrants of different nationalities and different ethnicities. Its unifying purpose was not to establish a particular religion or to perpetuate any of the diverse cultures or tribal loyalties of the old countries. Our founding generation sought to be unified by a new constitution and laws” (Oaks, 2020). Furthermore, Oaks teaches: “when we are trying to understand and relate to people of a different culture, we should try getting to know them” (Oaks, 2020).
We can succeed as societal members when we regularly ask ourselves: “what would Jesus do?” when we are faced with adversity, and as we meet others who do not share out same ideologies or cultures. We must be civil/Christ-like, and accepting to live in a peaceful society. Consider the words from the hymn Lord, I Would Follow Thee: “who am I to judge another, when I walk imperfectly?” Doing so, may allow one to consider the consequences.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.