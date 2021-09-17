Last week I wrote about scripts or relational patterns that develop between people. It’s true that patterns of communication are a part of our lives, and healthy scripts contribute greatly to mental and emotional wellbeing. This week I’d like to share some thoughts about another relationship pattern: the one you have with yourself.
That’s right, I know you talk to yourself. It’s all right, we all do. We all have an inner dialogue and scripts that we review over and over in our own minds. Sometimes that dialogue stays inside your head. Sometimes it spills out when you talk. But it always affects the way you feel and interact with the world. So, let’s talk about what to say when you talk to yourself.
First let me share some examples with you because I want you to understand what I mean by inner script or dialogue. A script is a pattern of expression, or a memorized set of words that communicate something. There is likely no more important script in your life than the one you repeat to yourself.
You’ll recognize this script because it’s the one that fills your mind when all the other noise stops. When the radio is off in the car and you are alone at a stop light. It’s what fills your mind when you wake up in the morning and haven’t gotten out of bed yet, or even opened your eyes. It’s what fills your head at night when you’re trying to fall asleep. When you’re on a break at work washing your hands in the restroom and you look in the mirror, your inner script is what you say to yourself.
Take a few moments and identify what your inner script is. What is the speech that you give yourself? What is the sermon you preach to yourself? What is the lesson you tell yourself not to forget? What is the lecture you shame yourself with? What is the truth about you that you won’t let yourself forget?
You may be repeating truth to yourself, or you may be lying, but there is something you are talking to yourself about. What is it? And why does it matter?
I’ll share one of mine. It’s a phrase that I have repeated to myself for years. Sometimes it was true, sometimes it wasn’t, but it was my habit to say to myself. And it always affected how I lived. “I’m so tired.” That phrase is part of my inner script. Sometimes it runs deeply inside my head because it’s true physically. Life is busy and I really am tired. Sometimes I am not physically tired, but I am mentally and emotionally. I repeat that phrase and mean it deeply. Then sometimes I’m not really tired on any level, but I have a habit of telling myself I am, so I begin to feel it.
I’ve started to be intentional about guarding my heart and mind from convincing myself that I’m tired. I catch myself thinking that thought at a stoplight, and I take that thought captive. Then I replace it with a better thought. “I’ve had a full day but I’ve gotten good things accomplished!” or “If I manage my time well and get plenty of sleep I’ll feel great in the morning!” or “My emotional tank is running full, it’s a good day for me to practice some intentional self-care.” What I am trying to do is replace negative self-talk with positive solution oriented self-talk.
That’s my example. Other examples that people have as inner scripts involve critiquing one’s looks (I really need to lose weight.) or obsessing over poor past decisions (I am always drawn to people who will take advantage of me.) Sometimes it has to do with finances. (I’m terrible at managing money.) It could have to do with your job. (I’ll be stuck in this job forever.) Or maybe it’s related to a relationship. (No one really cares what I think.)
My recommendation is that you spend some time identifying patterns that exist in your head involving self-talk, or inner scripts. Identify negative patterns and determine to replace those with positive alternatives. Take some time and write them down. Create a list of alternatives and keep it in your phone. An even more powerful step would be to share your inner script with someone trustworthy and tell them your ideas for more positive alternatives. Here are some suggestions based on the examples I shared above.
(I really need to lose weight.) “I can make my next meal a healthy one and that will make me feel better!” (I am always drawn to people who will take advantage of me.) “Having healthy boundaries will make me better positioned to do what I love, which is helping people!” (I’m terrible at managing money.) “Today I am going to be intentional about wise spending!” (I’ll be stuck in this job forever.) “I’m going to do my best in this position while I look for a better opportunity!” (No one really cares what I think.) “What I think and feel are valuable, and I deserve relationships where I feel valued.”
Your inner dialogue affects how you feel. Your inner dialogue affects your relationships. Your inner dialogue sets or removes limits on your achievements in life. And here’s something else, your inner dialogue may not be what it is because you chose it. There wasn’t a day when you decided to criticize yourself over and over again in your mind. Maybe it’s a pattern you learned. You’re repeating things that someone else said to you and you believed. Maybe you’re just verbalizing what you feel, and you genuinely don’t feel positive. The point is that it’s time to get intentional about what you tell yourself. Take charge of your script and become your own personal motivational speaker. I hope some of the examples I’ve shared will help!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.