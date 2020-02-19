Wednesday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday• “Frozen II” will be playing at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 7 p.m. today and Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.• BYU-Idaho theater students will put on a production of “The Wind in the Willows” today through Saturday in the Snow Drama Theater in Rexburg. The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $6 for the general public. To purchase tickets online, visit tickets.byui.edu.
Thursday
• The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen Annual Dinner will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Avenue. A Western dinner will be provided by the chapter. There will also be a silent/live auction to benefit the chapter’s work in promoting trail riding, performing trail maintenance/clearing and providing horsemanship education. For information, visit prbch.org or call 208-221-4626.
• As part of its “A Season of Note” series, ISU will host Steep Canyon Rangers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. Tickets run $30 to $35 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office 208-282-3595.• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday & Monday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and Monday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave., will host a Chili Cook Off & Pledge Drive Kick Off on Friday. Bring a pot of your favorite chili recipe and a side dish. Beginning at 6 p.m., alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by the PUUF board. At 6:30 p.m., chili tasting begins.
• Pocatello Elks will host Bingo in the Lounge at 410 S. Main St. from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Entrance is in the back of the building.
• The Pocatello Institute, 1011 E. Carter. St. in Pocatello, will host a Love Around The World event from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. There will be food, booths and entertainment.
• ISU’s choirs will perform their annual Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. They can be purchased at the ISU Box Office or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band The Relyx from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Audubon Society will host a field trip to the American Falls Reservoir from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants will meet at the Idaho Museum of Natural History bison statue at 8 a.m. The group plans to drive around American Falls Reservoir, birding while it goes. This is a great time of year to see a variety of waterfowl species, raptors, songbirds and more.
• Zoo Idaho will host Nature Arts and Crafts from kids ages 6 to 12 at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Create fun nature and wildlife art to take home and share with the family. Nature art will reflect seasonal themes. Cost is $10 per person. Register at zooidaho.org.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at the visitor center on the day of the walk.
• ISU’s Nepalese Student Association will host its 14th annual Nepalese Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The event will feature Nepali dishes, performances, raffles and a souvenir for the first 500 people. Tickets are $8 for students, $9 for faculty and staff, and $10 for the public or at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union or at the Rendezvous Complex.
• As part of its “A Season of Note” series, ISU will present “Keyboard Conversations, An American Salute by Jeffrey Siegel” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. Tickets run $24 to $28 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office 208-282-3595.
• The musical quartet Sound Check will headline the 2020 Barbershop Music Festival, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Barrus Concert Hall in Rexburg. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at tickets.byui.edu, at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.
• The Aaron Ball Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Country artist Sara Evans will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host Tom Murphy’s One-Man-Band Show from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft.
• The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host the band Idaho Soul on stage starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
• Tom Hanks is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” showing at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• The Highland High School band will have its annual potato bar at 6 p.m. Monday in the Highland High School cafeteria. There will be a raffle, a silent auction, a dessert auction and live music. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. Debit cards are accepted for tickets and the raffle.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday
Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo stars in “Harriet” playing at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. It tells the story of the famed underground railroad’s Harriet Tubman, who led more than 70 slaves to freedom in the decade preceding the Civil War. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.