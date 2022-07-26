Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
The Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union is showing “The Lost City” at 5 and 7:30 pm. All summer movies are $1 admission.
Revive @ 5 features Aaron Ball Band from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Saturday
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will be at the Franklin County Fairgrounds with carnival rides, rodeo events and the Rodeo Days Parade. Visit prestonrodeo.com for more information.
Friday
The Stump, Pocatello's newest outdoor food truck and live music venue, will host its grand opening from 4 to 8 p.m. in the alley at 510 N. Main St. There will be a ribbon cutting, music, food, beverages, popsicles and more.
Eve 6 will be performing live in the Summer Concert Series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre from 6 to 10 p.m.
The Bear Lake Car Show will be in Montpelier at Stock Park. The event starts at 7 p.m. with ice cream in the park and a cornhole tournament.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Jim Curry is performing a John Denver Tribute at BYU-Idaho Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or at byui.edu/tickets.
Movies in the Park presented by the city of Chubbuck will play Disney Pixar’s “Luca.” The movie begins at dusk at Stuart Park. To see the movie schedule, visit the City of Chubbuck Facebook page.
Friday & Saturday
Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will host island-themed improv shows this weekend. On Friday, watch “The Island: A Survivor Improv Show” as improvisers will enter the island but only one will win. On Saturday, see two crazy dreamers try to make it out of “TNT: The Deserted Island Edition” alive. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Pocatello Art Center is hosting a “Creative Kids” workshop where kids can create a mandala stone or phone case. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and kids should pre-register at 208-232-9270.
Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is headed to its final spot for the summer. It will be at Upper Kelly Park Pond in Soda Springs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tenille Arts will be performing in the Country Concert Series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fifth concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park.
Retro arcade and drink store Barricade is hosting a bottomless mimosa brunch with ChubbyZ from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
ImPressed Coffee Co. is celebrating their one-year anniversary with live music, poetry, free 20-ounce drinks and a raffle. The celebration starts at 5 p.m.
The Mavericks will be performing live in the Summer Concert Series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre from 6 to 10 p.m.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Monday-Aug.6
The Caribou County Fair and Rodeo starts in Grace at the Caribou County Fairgrounds. The event will last all week with parades, food, vendors, competition and motorsports. Visit cariboucountyfair.com for more information and a schedule of events.
The Bannock County Fair and Rodeo will be in Downey at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. The event runs all week and features live music, horse pulls, exhibits and more. Visit www.bannockcounty.us/fairgrounds for more information and a schedule of events.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.