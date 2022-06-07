Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho.
Wednesday
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Downtown Pavilion in Pocatello. Crush will be live on stage, and Thanks A Brunch and Angel’s Tacos will have food available.
• Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in the romantic comedy “Marry Me” playing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $1. To view a trailer and find more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/marryme.
Wednesday-Saturday
• The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Championships will be held June 4 to 11 at the Bannock County Event Center. The public can attend for a $6 admission fee. For more information, visit the IHSRA website at ihsraidaho.com.
Thursday
• The Creative Kids Summer Art Program at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., begins on Thursday with a Kids Origami class. The class cost is $3 per student. Class times are 10:30 a.m. to noon for ages 7 to 10 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 11 and up.
• NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting its ninth annual Pay-It-Forward BBQ from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the pavilion at Caldwell Park (on the corner of East Lewis Street and South Seventh Avenue). The event features live music by Shandi Michelle and Jason Greene, food, informational booths and an opportunity to receive potted flowers or herbs in exchange for pledging to do something positive for the community. For more information, contact NeighborWorks Pocatello at 208-232-9468.
• Summer concerts on the ISU Quad are back starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with returning favorite John Rush, The Human iPod! The Corndog Company Foodtruck will be onsite during the concert.
• American Falls will kick off this year’s Music in the Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday with music by country performer Cale Moon. Food vendors Grandmas Pantry and Anthonys Navajo Tacos will be onsite. The event takes place at American Falls City Park.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Sunday
• Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck will host a Summer Carnival this week. It will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot. There will be rides, games, prizes, food and more. A wristband for unlimited rides is $30, or individual tickets are $1. Rides take three to five tickets each. Tickets and wristbands can be purchased in person.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at zooidaho.org. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Cover bands Faux Fighters and Nirvanish will be bringing their grunge-infused, hit-packed party to Pocatello for the Summer Takeoff as the Summer Concert Series continues at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on Friday. Tickets are available for just $10 at idahoconcertseries.com, and an exclusive drone show will immediately follow the performances. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
• The Pocatello Art Center will host a special Visiting Artist Reception to meet Ken Spencer and Torgesen Murdock from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Historic Firehouse at 210 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. Both artists will give a presentation about art and they will have several pieces of their work on display.
• JJ Jones will perform an acoustic set from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off The Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2p8app3r.
• The Concert for Ukraine will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, 501 S. Holmes Ave. It will be livestreamed as well. There will be live and video performances of Ukrainian music and “Ukrainian inspired music and dance,” according to the Facebook event page. The concert will fund charities helping Ukrainians. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3PUKhQU.
• ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a mix of country/rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. Classes are free and open to all ages.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Revolutionists” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, loose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793. What was a hopeful revolution for the people is now sinking into hyper violent hypocritical male rhetoric. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PokyOTAS.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
• "Urinetown: The Musical!" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tickets run $9 to $14 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The annual Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park next to City Hall in Pocatello. Family Fun Day is the largest free family event in Pocatello and will feature booths, face painting, food, activities, bounce houses and more.
• Diamond P GrassRoots Bison, 5801 S. Old Highway 91 in McCammon, will host Baby Bison Days from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 801-623-2715. Cost is $8 per person, and children 2 and under are free.
• The 23rd annual International Food Festival at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, North Seventh Avenue and East Wyeth Street, will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The cost for the fair varies by the number of booths each person wants to sample, but generally runs from $3 to $10 a person. For more information, contact the Holy Spirit Parish office at 208-232-1196.
• The Alliance Academy of Dance will present the full-length ballet “The Sleeping Beauty'' on Saturday at Pocatello High School. Don’t miss this beautiful fairy tale classic staged by ballet masters Sergiu Brindusa and Beth Moore. Suited for all ages, tickets can be purchased at www.alliance academyofdance.com and clicking tickets. The performances are at 2 and 7 p.m.
• On Saturday, the Nashville duo Lakeview will be bringing their party-charged atmosphere and catalog of hummable hits to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello as the Country Concert Series continues. Tickets are available for just $10 at countryconcertseries.com, and an exclusive drone show will immediately follow the performance. Doors open at 6 p.m., the opening act performs at 7 p.m., and Lakeview takes the stage at 8 p.m.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host an adult prom event with live hip-hop and a throwback to the ’90s. It is open to anyone 18 or older. Doors will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple and can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/2022-adult-prom-come-raise-the-roof. Tickets include entry, entertainment, games and refreshments. BYOB with ID at the door. For more information, call or text The Party Barn at 208-705-8978.
• Country rock band Hired Gun will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Monday
• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. For more information, text 208-244-2633.
