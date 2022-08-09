Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by the Bannock Civitan Club and Historic Downtown Pocatello. Justin Jones will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Mighty Dawgs and Thanks A Brunch will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Sunday
The annual Shoshone-Bannock Festival will be in Fort Hall, with the motto “Coming Back Stronger.” Events include a parade, drum circles, free salmon and buffalo feast, arts and crafts vendors, a traditional pageant, bull riding and more. Visit
Friday
A Neighbors for Ukraine fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Albertsons, 330 E. Benton St. in Pocatello. Proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, which focuses on world disasters.
Aiding 2 Adoption will host a Summer Block Pawty from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the pavilion in downtown Pocatello. Enjoy the bands, food trucks, crafters and meet some wonderful cats, kittens, dogs and puppies that are looking for their forever families.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Zoo Brew hosted by the Idaho Falls Zoo will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Beer from local breweries will be available for sampling by adults 21+ who have purchased tickets (online or at the door).
Molinelli’s Jewelers is hosting its first annual Downtown Block Party on the 100 block of North Main Street in Pocatello from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be food, drinks, a raffle and live music.
Movies in the Park presented by the City of Chubbuck will play Disney’s “Encanto.” The movie begins at dusk at Stuart Park. To see the movie schedule, visit the City of Chubbuck Facebook page.
Dwight Yoakam will perform in the Country Concert Series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello from 6 to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday
The Great Snake River Duck Race hosted by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club will have events all day from 9:30 a.m. to dinner on Friday. The Duck Race starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Events are happening on the River Parkway.
Chubbuck Days starts Friday evening with the final showing of Movies in the Park. Saturday will be packed with events, starting with a parade at 10 a.m. and a festival at Cotant Park until 3 p.m.
Saturday
The 4 Peaks Gran Fondo bicycle race will take place Saturday morning. Visit 4pgf.com for more information.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host Zoo Hullaballoo on Saturday. Celebrate the end of summer with a family friendly carnival at the zoo. Community organizations and volunteers provide carnival games, educational crafts and animal fact stations. Enjoy a day at the zoo with family fun, live music and fair food.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
An event to honor outgoing Highland High School football coach Gino Mariani will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pavilion 4.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a fun mix of country/rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. Classes are free and open to all ages.
Saturday and Sunday
The Oneida County Horse Races will be at the Oneida County Fairgrounds in Malad.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Monday-Tuesday
The Oneida County Fair kicks off Monday at the fairgrounds in Malad. The event will last all week with music, entertainment, rodeos and more.
The Franklin County Fair starts Monday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Preston. Events for the week include a car show, demolition derby, comedy shows, concerts and more.
Bear Lake will host the Bear Lake County Fair all week at the county fairgrounds in Montpelier. Events include a rodeo, carnival, parade, exhibits, demolition derby and more.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
