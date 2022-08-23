Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
Revive @ 5 Summer Concert Series will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pocatello Pavillion. Food is served by The Yellowstone Restaurant and The Elks Lodge, and Soulful of Blues will perform on stage.
Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host an ’80s dress-up party from 5 p.m. to midnight. Pull out your favorite mini-skirts, polo shirts, leg warmers or whatever retro gear you can find at the thrift store.
Steelhead Redd will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Stump, an outdoor venue in the alley behind 510 N. Main St.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
117 Music Lounge, 17 S. Main St. Pocatello, will host a free, all-ages punk show at 9 p.m.
Friday through Sunday
The Bannock County Bluegrass Festival is at the McKee Farm in Rapid Creek (above Inkom) for the weekend. The first performance is at noon on Friday and will end Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Golf “Fore” Health sponsored by Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Montpelier Golf Course. The Hole-In-One contest comes with a $25,000 prize and proceeds going towards Healthier Community Grants.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The 8th District Idaho High School and Junior High Rodeo teams compete at the Fall Rodeo on Saturday. Events begin at 9 a.m. in the Upper Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free.
The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. will host its first RISE UP! Pride from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Union Pacific Park. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/SEIPF for a schedule of events.
Pocatello’s annual Greek Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. Fifth Ave. Enjoy authentic Greek food, homemade pastries, Greek music and traditional folk dancing. For more information, visit assumptionpocatello.net
The first Idaho Foodbank Music Festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by Phil Meador, this event will be at the Historic Downtown Pavilion in Pocatello. Come and hear music from the Aaron Ball Band, Hot Pursuit and Sons of Bannock. The Elks Lodge will be selling beer and wine. There will also be several food trucks available. Proceeds from this event will go to Eastern Branch of The Idaho Foodbank.
The Atomic Motor Raceway Races are happening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Atomic Motor Raceway in Atomic City. Check out their website to view the night’s theme.
Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Disney’s “Cruella” (rated PG-13) on Saturday. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Sunday
Zoo Idaho presents Untamed Art at 11 a.m. at 225 Yellowstone Ave. with Jim Murphy teaching a fun painting class based on landscapes and "happy” trees. Cost is $35 per person and includes art supplies, brunch and mimosas. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/46vd793u.
Beginning today, the Pocatello Downs horse races will take place at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Gates open at noon.; racing starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available.
"Mr. Malcolm's List" is playing at the Bengal Theater with two showings at 4 and 7 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.