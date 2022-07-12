Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho.
Wednesday
• The public is invited to attend a free session of “Decarbonizing the Northwest," a summer webinar series sponsored by the NW Energy Coalition, at ISU’s Pond Student Union in the Clearwater Room where the webinar session will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bringing a brown bag lunch is encouraged. Limited refreshments will be provided. Expert panelists will discuss "Evolving technologies showcase."
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• The Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union is showing “The Worst Person in the World” at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. All summer movies are $1 admission.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday the the Downtown Pavilion. Almost Famous will be live on stage, and Thanks A Brunch and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available.
• Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Nutrition 101, a family nutrition class hosted by Health City, USA starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Register for the class by visiting Healthy City, USA, on Facebook @healthycityUSA.
• Sun Valley Museum of Art is hosting an Evening with the Avett Brothers as part of their 2022 Summer Concert Series. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sun Valley Pavilion and there are limited lawn tickets available.
• ClaireVoyance will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday-Saturday
• Southeast Idaho Senior Games continue through Saturday. Get more information at seidahoseniorgames.org.
Thursday
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts free trivia every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Monday
• The Palace Theatre is performing "Shrek: The Musical” every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. though July 23, with additional Saturday brunch matinees at noon. To make reservations, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com/shrek.
Friday
• Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m., and the first race will run at 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.
• The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting Wines in the Wild, a night of wine tasting and big band jazz music, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Food will be available to purchase. You must be 21 or older to attend.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Movies in the Park presented by the city of Chubbuck will play "Jungle Cruise." The movie begins at dusk Friday at Stuart Park. There is no cost to attend. To see the movie schedule, visit the City of Chubbuck Facebook page.
Friday & Saturday
• Solar cars participating in the American Solar Challenge 2022 along the Oregon National Historic Trail will be in downtown Pocatello this Friday and Saturday to showcase their energy-efficient technology. The cars are expected to arrive in Pocatello on Friday between 1:15 and 6 p.m., depending on traffic, weather and energy management decisions made by each of the teams. On Saturday, the solar cars will start the final stage of the event beginning at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
• Shady Grove Music Camp will take place Friday and Saturday at FMC Park northwest of Pocatello. On Friday, gates open at 2 p.m. and the music will last until 1 a.m. Gates open at noon Saturday and the music will go until 1 a.m. Tickets are $25 for one day and $35 for both days if purchased by Thursday. Tickets at the gate are $5 more expensive. Kids 13 and under are free with an accompanying adult. To purchase tickets and view a schedule of the music lineup, visit shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
• Whiskey Hangover will perform live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Saturday
• Health City, USA, is hosting a second 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. sharp at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a Summer Flash Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho will host an Abortion Access BBQ Fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave. in Pocatello. There will be food at $5 a plate, games, live music and a silent auction. Must be 21 or older.
• The Atomic Motor Raceway Races are happening from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Atomic Motor Raceway, 1950 Boeing Ave in Pocatello.
• Kween Bee Velvet will host a drag show on the patio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 at the door.
• Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.
• Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” (rated PG-13) on Saturday. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and the movie begins after sundown, weather permitting.
Sunday
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fourth concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Patrick Brooks will conduct the band for this concert.
Monday
• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
• The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesday
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Gate City Young Professionals presents the Outdoor Adventure Social from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Food and drink will be provided, and there will be kayak and paddle boards available to rent.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.