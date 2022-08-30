Check out the events happening this week in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The second annual Portneuf Wellness Complex Cleanup will take place Wednesday. Bring work gloves for pulling weeds and picking up trash. All other supplies will be provided. Meet at the concessions stands/box office at 3 p.m.
The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs End of Summer Bash features Rocking Horse live on stage at the Downtown Pavillion from 5 to 9 p.m. This is the last summer concert of the season.
Thursday
Gold's Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will also be a ribbon cutting for BYN (Beyond Your Nutrition) located next door.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
First Friday Art Walk is happening from 5 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Pocatello. Come check out the food, activities, and fun provided by local vendors and shop owners.
The Mystic Market will be open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food, and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The Sippin’ Safari Concert Series is back at the Idaho Falls Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come enjoy live music from local bands, and food/drink will be available to purchase.
Friday marks the beginning of the Eastern Idaho State Fair with performances from Andy Grammer and Cole Swindell.
Friday & Saturday
The Island Park Festival will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 4130 Quakie Lane in Island Park. Come join over 100 vendors and exhibitors and see their unique products. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.IslandParkFestival.com.
Friday-Sunday
Get ready for a weekend of roping and barrel racing, as Load ‘em in the Dark presents the Freedom Rope N Run, sponsored by C&B Operations, LLC, from Friday through Sunday. Cowboys and girls will compete for $16,000 in cash and prizes at the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
The annual Pocatello Marathon happens Saturday, beginning at Crestview Rd. in Pocatello.
The Atomic Motor Raceway Races are happening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Atomic Motor Raceway in Atomic City.
Bull Riding Championships, hosted by the Eastern Idaho State Fair, are from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
The Pocatello Downs Flat Track Horse races will be on Sundays throughout the month of September. They’ll take place at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello.
Western Truck and Tractor Pulls will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Monday & Tuesday
The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. each evening at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.