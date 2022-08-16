Check out the events happening this week in East Idaho.
Wednesday
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown pavilion in Pocatello. Whiskey Hangover will be live on stage. Angel’s Tacos and Nel’s Bi-Lo Market will serve food.
• Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash.
• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Wednesday-Saturday
• The Oneida County Fair in Malad, the Franklin County Fair in Preston and the Bear Lake County Fair in Montpelier are all taking place through Saturday this week.
Wednesday-Sunday
• The Pine Ridge Mall Carnival returns this week. It will be set up in the mall’s parking lot in Chubbuck and will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information can be found at hux.link/AugustCarnival.
Thursday
• The Pocatello Fire Department will bring “Cool Rain” to Raymond Park in Pocatello at noon Thursday. Firefighters station an engine near the park and turn the hoses on, giving park-goers a chance to cool off in the simulated rain. Firefighters will also be on hand to talk to children about smoke alarms, home-escape planning and more.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $12 for five pours.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo-4-Tots from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Advanced registration is required. Register at zooidaho.org. Cost is $8 for one adult and one child and $2 for each additional child in the same family.
• Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St. in Pocatello, is celebrating 72 years and will be hosting their annual customer appreciation barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Stop by for hot dogs and cold beverages.
• Health West, 1000 N. Eighth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a patient appreciation barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.
• The Monster Truck 2022 Freedom Tour is coming to the Bannock County Event Center on Friday. Events include best trick, racing, freestyle and more. For $10, you can even ride in a real monster truck. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m., with a free pit party from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at hylitereal.com.
• The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, is coming to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday. Tickets are nearly gone, but lawn seating can still be purchased for $30 at idahoconcertseries.com.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge Pocatello, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an open mic comedy show on Friday. Registration is at 7 p.m., and the show is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend.
• The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Friday. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/2p9xd87y.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome. ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Larry the Cable Guy will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $49, $59 or $69 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Friday-Monday
• The Pocatello Reel Theatre, 310 E. Oak St., will hold a Back To School Bash this week. On Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, all seats, all shows, all times will be $1 and drinks and popcorn will be $2.50.
Saturday
• Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday. Zoo Idaho will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free barbecue with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Healthy City, USA, will host a free 5k at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Saturday. No registration is necessary. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 3.
• The city of Pocatello will host the annual Portneuf River Cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead to grab some snacks, make some friends and bag some trash.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library’s rear plaza. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
• 3M Cattle Ranch will host the first annual Redneck Games from 2 p.m. until after dark on Saturday at the ranch just west of Lava Hot Springs. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under 5 get in free. View a schedule of events and get tickets at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/redneck-games.
• Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (rated PG-13) on Saturday. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
• Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $59, $69 or $79 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Sunday
• "The Batman" plays at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Bruce Wayne ventures into Gotham City's underworld with vengeance on his mind years after losing his family. When a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues, and the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new alliances, unmask the culprit and replace his thirst for vengeance with justice. "Enthralling and tailored to our time," writes the Wall Street Journal. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. To view a trailer and get more information, go to www.isucinema.com/batman
Monday
• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
• Welcome Back Orange & Black will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the downtown pavilion. The business community of Pocatello and Chubbuck will welcome back our ISU Bengals.
• The Art of Hoppiness will host a paint night at 6 p.m. Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Center St. in Pocatello. Cost is $30 per painter plus tax and does not include drinks. All materials and step-by-step instruction will be provided. Purchase tickets at www.theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
• The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesdays
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.