Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.
Wednesday
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavillion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
• The Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union is showing “After Yang” at 5 and 7:30 p.m. All summer movies are $1 admission.
• The Idaho Falls Zoo is partnering with Twyla Mahelona for Watercolor in the Wild starting at 1 p.m.. This month’s painting will be zebras. You must be 16 or older to participate. Purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/yufhdzxw
• Idaho Central Credit Union’s Revive @ 5 featuring Rocky Watson will be at the downtown pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.
• Idaho Fish and Game’s “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at the Johnson Reservoir in Preston. Check out fishing equipment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thursday
• Pocatello Art Center is hosting a “Creative Kids” workshop teaching kids to draw their favorite Disney characters. Children ages 7-10 can participate from 10:30 to noon, those 11 years and older will learn from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost is $3 per student. Call 208-232-9270 to pre-register.
• The Pocatello Fire Department will bring “Cool Rain” to Caldwell Park in Pocatello from noon to 12:30 p.m. During the event, firefighters station an engine near the park and turn the hoses on, giving park-goers a chance to cool off in the simulated rain. Firefighters will also be on hand to talk to children about smoke alarms, home-escape planning and more.
• Barricade’s “Summer Breeze” wine tasting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $12.00 and snacks will be available to purchase.
• Historic Downtown Pocatello, Lookout Credit Union and the city of Pocatello are holding a groundbreaking for a new park at 11 a.m. Meet in the 400 block of West Center Street, behind the Bangs Building.
• Business After Hours hosted by the ISU College of Business is from 5 to 7 p.m. Park in the Frazier lot at South Sixth Avenue and East Carter Street and walk south to the five-story brick building.
• Montana Shakespeare in the Park will perform “Twelfth Night” on the ISU Quad at 6:30 p.m.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Gate City Coffee is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m.
• Movies in the Park presented by the city of Chubbuck will play “The War with Grandpa.” The movie begins at dusk at Stuart Park. To see the movie schedule, visit the city of Chubbuck Facebook page.
• The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting Wines in the Wild, a night of wine tasting and big band jazz music, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food will be available to purchase. You must be 21 or older to attend.
• The Brewery Comedy Tour will be at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
• Preston Rotary Club presents their Fireworks Spectacular in the Preston Rodeo Arena. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday
• The POW*MIA Awareness Rally Motorcycle Rodeo will be held at the Bannock County Event Center.
• Triple T Productions presents “The Six Shooter” roping event, where local cowboys and cowgirls compete to win prizes. Contact Ben Tibbitts at 208-681-2268 or bentibbitts@hotmail.com for more information.
• Samaria Days 2022 will have events from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Park in Samara, a small community near Malad. Visit Samaria Days in Samaria, ID Facebook page to learn more.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Palace Theatre is performing “Shrek the Musical” at the Grand Hall with a special show that includes brunch. To make reservations, call 208-238-8001.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Come to the Museum of Clean to celebrate Don Aslett’s birthday with entertainment and refreshments. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Retold Antique’s Shops are hosting an afternoon tea party from 11 to 3 p.m. All shops will have tea, refreshments, and events.
• The third annual Unplug Pocatello fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St. in Pocatello. Don't miss all of the fun geared at getting people out in the fresh air and sunshine and Unplugged from electronics! Come join the games all day, contests, food trucks and other vendors.
• The Democratic Party of Bannock County is holding a meet and greet with candidates at O.K. Ward Park from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be catering, candidate speeches, and a raffle.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello presents Roar and Pour Wine Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to get tickets and attend the event.
• Montana Shakespeare in the Park will perform “King Lear” on the ISU Quad at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fifth concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park.
Monday
• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Art of Hoppiness will host Paint Night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Cost is $30 per painter and does not include drinks. All materials and step-by-step instruction will be provided. To purchase tickets, visit theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
• The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesday
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Idaho Fish and Game’s “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at Crowthers Reservoir in Malad from 5 to 8 p.m. Check out fishing equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.