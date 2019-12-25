Wednesday
• Merry Christmas!
Thursday
• Rail City Jazz will host Jazz & Blues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• The Elks New Year’s party will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Various dinner options will be available for $9 to $19.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host the band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Join us for a night of high energy bluegrass and foot-stomping tunes.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The band Almost Famous will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Oasis Sports Bar, 308 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Audubon Society will hold the American Falls Reservoir Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. To volunteer and be assigned to a group, contact ISU Professor Emeritus Chuck Trost at 208-233-4538.
• One-man band Tom Murphy will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Unknown Band will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll be open until 1 a.m., with free champagne for a toast at midnight. Dress in attire from your favorite decade.
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be $4 pints all night.
• The ISU College of Arts and Letters will host its seventh annual New Year’s Eve Gala with a “Mystery, Moonlight and Murder” theme starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets to the event are $125 each and are available for purchase at isu.edu/calgala or by calling 208-282-3207.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Ball starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Henry Gonzales will be playing rock’n country and classic rock in The Union from 9 p.m. to midnight.
• Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Come dressed as your favorite decade. There will be a Champagne Countdown to Confetti Time at midnight, a mini drag show, DJ, dancing and fun.
• Oasis Sports Bar, 308 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday.
• The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve Gathering from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a New Year’s Eve Great Gatsby Bash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday. There will be a cover charge after 11 p.m.