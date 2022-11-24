Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend.
Friday
SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style).
Lookout Credit Union will present the “Lookout for Santa!!” annual Christmas Night Lights Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow the traditional route from East to West.
Friday & Saturday
The annual Crafts and Drafts holiday market returns from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. For details on the event and vendors, go to www.bunzowglass.com.
Saturday
On Saturday, Historic Downtown Pocatello will be celebrating Small Business Saturday. Businesses will be open, and Santa will be at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free visits and photos. Frosty, The Grinch and Rudy the Reindeer will be there, too.
The annual Idaho Festival of Lights will take place throughout the day Saturday in Preston. There will be fireworks, a parade, Santa and more. Visit facebook.com/idahofestivaloflights for a full schedule of events.
The 32nd annual Christmas in the Night Time Skies event will take place Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. There will be chili, bonfires and hot dogs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 8 p.m. Admission to the event is one or more wrapped toy(s) per family.
David Archuleta will bring his “The More The Merrier Christmas Tour” to the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
In downtown Lava Hot Springs, gingerbread houses will be on display during the entire month of December. The event will kick off with a Holiday Lighting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veteran’s Park. Caroling and touring the houses to follow. The houses will be on display daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The National Oregon/California Trail Center in Montpelier will host a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday with the soprano, soloist, artist and creator of the Billboard Hot 100 Album “Of Light-Escape to Another World” Alicia Blickfeldt. Concert is by donation for the trail center’s raise the roof fundraiser. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
