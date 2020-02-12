POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Political Science Club and the ISU Department of Political Science invite students, faculty, staff and the community to attend a non-partisan panel discussion on the topic of the U.S.-Mexico border crisis on Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Wood River Room.
This event is free and open to the ISU and local communities. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Attendees will be able to learn, discuss and ask questions about this timely topic. Panelists include ISU faculty members Donna Lybecker, Colin Johnson, Megan Warnement and Edward Kammerer Jr.
This event is part of a series of panels, titled “What the Wut?!” that address complicated and important issues in current politics.
For more information, contact Krystoff Kissoon at 208-530-1797 or kisskrys@isu.edu, or James Stoutenborough at 208-242-9605 or stoujame@isu.edu.