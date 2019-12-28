Truly, the number one thing you can do for your health is movement. It's not yearly blood work by your doctor. It's not a colonoscopy when you turn 50. It's not even monitoring the number of donuts that cross your lips every week.
It's exercise. This is not new information, and it shouldn’t come as any surprise to anybody. What is surprising, and rather humorous, is the excuses we come up with not to exercise.
According to a survey of over 2,000 people done by the fitness app Freeletics, we have all sorts of excuses for not planning and carrying out regular exercise routines. By far the most common barrier cited was not having enough time.
I most certainly understand this, but I must question how much time you have when you're sick, not feeling well, and your quality of life is low? Will you have time then? Being tired was reported by 56% of the respondents and 36% said they had too much to do.
This, too, is understandable if you're planning to look like a fitness superstar. Those people are super tired because they work out so much. But just getting out and moving on a regular basis, such as taking a walk in the sun, or riding a stationary bike while you're catching up on your reading, will improve your energy and lessen your fatigue.
33 % of respondents said they didn't exercise because the weather is too bad, and 10% admitted to skipping working outs because the weather was too nice? 23% of the respondents said they don't exercise because they eat too much, and 15% used Netflix as their primary reason for not exercising on a regular basis.
Although the number of reasons to exercise far surpasses the excuses not to exercise, it seems that exercise is losing. But this also means we are losing.
The Global Burden of Disease study has shown that the long-term decline in cardiovascular disease is reversing. Our health is getting worse. I'm not necessarily suggesting our lack of movement is the single reason, but most certainly it is part of it.
All I can say, based on the survey, is if you do not have enough time, have too much to do, are too tired, are eating too much, can’t decide if you like the weather, and/or feel Netflix has more impact on your life than movement, reactive medicine hopefully will do its part to help you in the future.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.