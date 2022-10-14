Cupboards or pantry storage is for shelf stable foods or dry staples such as flour, crackers, cake mixes, pasta, seasonings and canned goods. To maximize food safety while maintaining quality, follow these guidelines.
Keep food in original containers or in metal, glass or plastic containers with secure lids. Protecting from insects and humidity greater than 60 percent is essential. Store in areas of your home where temperatures are below 85°F, with optimum of 50°F-70°F. The storage area should be dark as light penetrating transparent packaging can cause flavors to deteriorate more quickly.
Canned foods are great for long term storage, but flavor, color and nutritional value can change over time. Foods with a higher acidic level such as tomatoes, fruits, sauerkraut and foods in a vinegar base have a shorter shelf life then low acid foods such as meats and most vegetables. Avoid bulging cans as they show food is spoiled and must be thrown out. Small dents may be okay, but make sure the side or rim seams on the can are not affected. Rusty cans should be carefully checked to make sure rust has not penetrated the can. If a can of food has frozen once and thawed, the food will have a poorer texture.
Pantry pests and rodents can easily infest cupboard or pantry foods stored longer than two months. Pests feed on or breed in flours, cereals, grains, dried fruit, nuts, candy and other stored food, such as dry dog and cat food. Store these foods in metal, glass or plastic with a tight lid. Remove food from pests by cleaning out your cupboards periodically. Remove all items from shelves, then use an all-purpose cleaner to wipe down all surfaces. Allow to air dry before filling the shelves with securely packaged foods. Use pest or mice control which is safe near food storage. For safe alternatives, contact your local Extension office.
The most asked question to my office about pantry foods is how long a food item can be stored. There are many online sources to guide storage times. My favorites are Storing Food for Safety and Quality PNW612 at uidaho.edu/extension/publications or the free phone apps Foodkeeper by USDA and Is my food safe by Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. These are both nonprofit, science-based sources. If you would like a free guide sent in an email, contact me at the email below.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
