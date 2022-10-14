Cupboards or pantry storage is for shelf stable foods or dry staples such as flour, crackers, cake mixes, pasta, seasonings and canned goods. To maximize food safety while maintaining quality, follow these guidelines.

Keep food in original containers or in metal, glass or plastic containers with secure lids. Protecting from insects and humidity greater than 60 percent is essential. Store in areas of your home where temperatures are below 85°F, with optimum of 50°F-70°F. The storage area should be dark as light penetrating transparent packaging can cause flavors to deteriorate more quickly.

