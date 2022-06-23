One of the most common nightmares humans have involves something, or someone, relentlessly chasing them. No matter how hard you try to escape, it just keeps nipping at your heels. The fact that it can’t be shaken is what makes it a nightmare.
Have you ever had a nightmare like that? When they are merely nightmares, we can wake up, and realize it was only a dream, and we can go back to sleep. But in Proverbs 13:21 (NCV) we read: “Trouble (calamity) always comes to sinners, but good people enjoy success.” In the New Living Translation, Proverbs 13:21 states: “Trouble chases sinners, while blessings reward the righteous.” This verse is not talking about mere nightmares. It is talking about the day to day nightmarish reality in the lives of some people.
People who reject God’s commands regarding how to live, how to treat God, and how to treat other people, by their own choice, revoke God’s blessing upon their lives. They choose to do evil, to be destroyers rather than builders, and thereby the evil they embrace becomes a relentless pursuer, tirelessly chasing them. As they continue to live thumbing their nose at what God states is correct and true, they purposely choose what is wrong and a lie. Calamity and destruction perennially nips at the heels of the person who chooses to reject God’s advice for how to live a life that leads to blessing and success.
This dilemma is not God’s fault, although such people curse God and shake their fist at Him, blaming Him and others for the stupid decisions they personally make. Decisions have consequences. Now all of us will make a bad decision from time to time. But the people whose lives are a continuous wrecking ball, are people who are adamant about doing the opposite of what God recommends, i.e. of what God says will lead to blessings.
These people purposely reject what God says is right. God tells us to not lie, but they defiantly lie. God says don’t steal, but they steal possessions, steal honor, steal jobs, steal opportunities; all to spite others, and to spite God. God tells us we are not to murder, yet these people will do whatever they can to destroy the lives of others, or destroy the good they have.
We have a huge problem in the world right now. People who are supposed to be a blessing to others, are cursing the good people and good lives. People who say they are helping us, are crippling us. People whose every decision brings calamity, are saying “Trust me, I am doing what is good for you.”
The truth is, none of us can control the decisions others make. We have our plates full just trying to clean up the messes we make, or the messes others bring into our lives. But we all have the responsibility to honor God and make good decisions. We have the opportunity to bring God’s goodness and blessings into the lives of those who need God, and introduce them to the blessed life He brings to us. In the Bible, Satan is the thief and destroyer; but we can choose to rely on God, who is the Blesser and Builder (cf. John 10:10).
As Christians, we are responsible for following God, for doing good, for choosing God-honoring leaders, and for planting God’s values in our lives and in our communities, so that God’s
blessings will fill our lives, and the lives of people we impact. Those who do what God declares to be “the right,” be that decisions or behaviors, are chased and blessed with success and blessing. We don’t chase the prosperity or blessing; we pursue God and the life He recommends. As we follow God, then blessing and success will follow and chase us, and our lives will bless others instead of destroying them.
What is chasing you? Calamity and destruction, or blessing and success? We each need to return to God and to God’s values. Not returning to God leads to more pain, more destructive decisions, and the destructive outcomes of destructive decisions. Continuing to reject God will result in being chased and nipped at day and night by evil and destruction, a nightmare that becomes a daily reality in one’s life. To return to doing what God tells us is right and correct, brings a change in direction and results. Living with God produces constructive results, blessings, and success.
Either way, the outcomes of our decisions will chase us. Choose wisely.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.