There is an unusual and very concerning increase in the incidence of strokes in young people. In a retrospective study evaluating data collected from 2001 to 2014 on patients between the ages of 15 and 44 showed that among the 25 to 34 year age group, the incidence of stroke increased by up to 48 percent over 10 years, while among those age 35 to 44, stroke incidence increased by 28 percent over the same span of time.
Another surprise is the fact that it is occurring more commonly in women. The incidence of stroke among men age 35 to 44 increased by 34 percent, while among women age 25 to 34, it increased 59 percent.
A stroke can be defined simply as lack of blood supply to part of the brain. It is therefore considered a cardiovascular disease/problem. However, acute myocardial infarction rates or heart attacks remain stable during the same period. This causes even more confusion, as one would anticipate that both a stroke and heart attack, being vascular diseases, should have increased equally. Traditional cardiovascular risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol issues should cause a change in all the vasculature in the body, not just that of the head. So why is it we are seeing more strokes in young adults but not more heart attacks?
Other potential causes include hypercoagulability or the condition where the blood clots more easily. Infectious disease and high inflammatory states can be considered, but these still do not necessarily account for such a dramatic rise in strokes.
No consensus has been reached or proposed in the medical literature as to why this is occurring, but I think it is safe to say that non-cardiovascular risk factors such as gut health, hormonal health and the effect of stress on the body are likely hidden culprits. While we all should be adamant in optimizing traditional cardiovascular risk factors by watching our diets and limiting man-made foods, daily movement, limited exposure to toxins such as tobacco smoke and alcohol and other drugs, as well as seeing our physician on a regular basis to screen for blood pressure and cholesterol issues, we should probably look at other aspects of our health in the prevention of strokes as well.
Considering this, the best recommendation I can make, other than preaching about what crosses your lips and how much you move, is stress control and relationship development. Finding different avenues to quell stress other than drinking or smoking is a great place to start. Putting your phone down and finding one or two very special people to have face-to-face conversations and the human touch with is also vitally important.
Not that I am an expert in any way, shape or form, but I would attribute the rise of strokes in young people simply to lack of solid relationships and loneliness in our electronic gadget world of fake friendships/relationships via social media.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.