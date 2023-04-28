Some people ask: “Why do I need a wellness visit?” They will usually say: “I see my health care provider regularly for my medicines”, or “I am healthy, I don't need to see my health care provider.” These are common responses. People feel their lives are busy enough without another visit to their health care provider’s office. But can we truly afford to miss out on an opportunity to see our health care provider and prevent significant illness down the road or catch it early to limit the effects it will have on our quality of life?
Health is one of our most valuable assets, more important than money, because without our health, we won’t be able to enjoy what we worked so hard to have. Many insurance companies provide incentives to complete wellness visits and to do preventative screenings. They know the benefits of addressing issues early. Prevention or early detection of conditions can limit the complications and provide for better quality of life as we age.
A wellness visit is an opportunity to spend time with your health care provider to learn about health habits, set health goals, learn what can be improved, what should be continued, and what needs to be changed. It is also a time to evaluate your risk for disease, do screening labs and review family health history. We all know time is limited when we see our providers. This extra opportunity to discuss concerns and screen for concerns that we wouldn’t have remembered during a regular visit is important.
Wellness visits for children include visits at ages: 1 week (sometimes earlier), 1 month, 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15 months, 18 months, 24 months, 30 months, 36 months and then yearly. These visits are a great time to discuss immunizations and make sure your child is current. It is also key to evaluate their developmental milestones, if they show areas of concern, they can be referred to services. The sooner these are identified the higher the chance to limit potential long-term complications.
Adults can be the most challenging. We are too busy to see our health care provider unless something is wrong. A visit might seem like just one more thing to do, but the health care landscape is always changing with new recommendations. A wellness visit is a good time to have a discussion on the latest screening changes and what we should do to maintain or achieve an optimal level of health.
Your health care provider can’t make you live forever, but they want you to enjoy the life you get to live. Start by making yourself the priority and schedule your annual wellness visit today with your health care provider.
Laurie Nate is a family nurse practitioner, working for Health West in Preston, Idaho. She enjoys patients of all ages and looks forward to working with you on your health care goals.
