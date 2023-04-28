Laurie Nate

Laurie Nate

Some people ask: “Why do I need a wellness visit?” They will usually say: “I see my health care provider regularly for my medicines”, or “I am healthy, I don't need to see my health care provider.” These are common responses. People feel their lives are busy enough without another visit to their health care provider’s office. But can we truly afford to miss out on an opportunity to see our health care provider and prevent significant illness down the road or catch it early to limit the effects it will have on our quality of life?

Health is one of our most valuable assets, more important than money, because without our health, we won’t be able to enjoy what we worked so hard to have. Many insurance companies provide incentives to complete wellness visits and to do preventative screenings. They know the benefits of addressing issues early. Prevention or early detection of conditions can limit the complications and provide for better quality of life as we age.

Laurie Nate is a family nurse practitioner, working for Health West in Preston, Idaho. She enjoys patients of all ages and looks forward to working with you on your health care goals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.