Fans of the 90’s British TV comedy "Jeeves & Wooster" should make sure to pop down and catch The Westside Players’ current production of "Jeeves At Sea," running every Friday and Saturday, March 11-26 at The Warehouse on 2nd Ave. This latest Jeeves creation by playwright Margaret Raether originally opened at the Artists’ Ensemble Theater in Rockford, Illinois in September 2015 and draws on the original Jeeves stories by P. G. Wodehouse. It’s a delightful, escapist romp set on the deck of a yacht anchored in Monaco Harbor in the summer of 1925. Raether’s script shows a clear understanding and love of these vintage characters, and anyone who loved Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry won’t be disappointed here.
In fact, if I’d had to watch the show with my eyes closed, I’d have thought Hugh Laurie was performing right there on the Westside stage, so perfect was the inhabitation of the Wooster role by Gates Bennett! The accent was flawless and the comic timing impeccable. That’s not to say Bennett didn’t bring something of his own to the role, but it’s uncanny how much the two performers sound alike!
As for Bennet’s castmates, Bradley Irvine’s Jeeves, the very soul of propriety and decorum, brought the house down more than once with just a shrewdly raised eyebrow. Wooster’s pal and whipping boy, Sir Percival Crumpworth was energetically filled by Eli Wernigg and Brandon Stanger was endearingly pompous and funny as Count Otto von Dietrichstein. Michelle Mittelstedt’s Minerva Pillbeam was the happy surprise of the evening. While always enjoyable in past productions, Mittelstedt absolutely shone as the paid, lovelorn, spinster-chaperone of Kate Brown’s clever, jazzy Lady Stella Vanderley.
Westside board member Eric Suess could easily have directed his cast to play the show too broadly, something often seen when community companies attempt a theatrical bon-bon like this, but the show felt appropriately light and breezy from start to finish, opening night jitters notwithstanding. David Hance’s set was one of Westside’s more imaginative efforts and convincingly created the feel of a pleasure yacht’s deck. Jackie Czerepinksi and Dale Spencer took care of costumes and lighting with their customary excellence, expertly telling the story without calling attention to their efforts.
Breaking from Westside tradition, there’s no meal option with this show, so make sure to hit a local eatery before heading to the theatre. Curtain time is 7:30 pm.
If the constant barrage of depressing news is getting you down, do yourself a favor and book a seat for "Jeeves At Sea." You won’t regret it!