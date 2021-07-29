POCATELLO — West Side Players roars back from a pandemic hiatus with its lively rendition of the irreverent Shakespeare parody “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” directed by Phil Shepard. Audiences hungry for live theatre will be thoroughly satisfied by “Complete Works,” a high-energy comedy that will leave Shakespeare newbies and die-hards alike grinning from ear to ear.
I would be remiss if I did not mention the scrumptious catering provided by the Yellowstone Restaurant. West Side Players, like the Palace Theatre across town, offers a dinner theatre option, and the delicious meal was no small part of an excellent evening at the theatre.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” started life as a series of comic sketches in the late 1980s, but the performance was so popular that it soon developed into a fully-fledged performance. The show doesn’t have a traditional plot, but the basic premise is as follows: three enthusiastic but comically inept Shakespeare “experts” attempt to capture the breadth of Shakespeare’s 30-odd plays in a single 90-minute performance. This necessitates boiling down Shakespeare’s complex plays to absurd bullet points; “Julius Caesar,” for instance, is normally a trenchant two-hour play about the nature of political power. Here, it’s reduced to a hilarious 10-line exchange that gets right to the stabbing. Audiences will see Shakespeare reinterpreted in genres they never would have imagined, such as a cooking show or a football game. For my money, though, the highlight of the inventive script is the second act, a devastating parody of "Hamlet" that features some delightful audience participation.
But enough about the script — the real meat of “Complete Works” is in the performances, and director Shepard scored a coup with a hilarious trio of actors. Geoffrey Bennett, a longtime theatre veteran, delights audiences with his dry wit and his penchant for pulling the perfect face. Audiences know they’re in good hands as soon as he walks on stage. Adam Gribas’s skill for comic buffoonery is on fantastic display here; he can inspire a ripple of laughter just by striking a pose. Finally, Brandt Hurley’s incomparable energy has to be seen to be believed, and his absurd gusto provides some of the show’s biggest laughs. These three are the reason to see the show, and they all fully commit to this madcap slapstick.
The set for “Complete Works” is simple, with the walls painted to resemble the iconic look of Shakespeare’s own Globe Theatre, but the playing space left relatively bare. A few short wooden posts and a rolling podium are the only set pieces to speak of. This minimalistic approach is entirely appropriate, as it emphasizes the actors’ energetic performances. West Side Players was recently the beneficiary of a generous grant by the Bistline Foundation to upgrade their lighting systems. The stage is certainly better illuminated, but the use of lighting cues varies from distracting (a green and pink wash during the apothecary scene of "Romeo and Juliet") to highly effective (dramatic lighting effects for "Titus Andronicus" and "Othello"). Nevertheless, it’s great to see that the lighting systems at West Side have modern versatility. We boast a pretty robust community theatre scene here in Pocatello, but pickings have been relatively slim over the last year as theatres cut back on their shows due to the global pandemic.
It is a great relief that all of our community theatre stages are once again alight, and I know that sentiment was shared by the audience on the Saturday night performance I attended. “Did you miss us?” West Side president Travis Hopkins asked the crowd. The applause and cheers were an emphatic yes.
The last performances of " “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" are today and Saturday 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Cocktails are 6 p.m., dinner is 7 p.m. and the performance is 8 p.m. For tickets, go to visit westsideplayers.org or call 208-234-2654.