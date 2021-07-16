Without question, yet still occasionally debated, movement — specifically planned exercise sessions — is the secret to lowering your risk for heart attack, diabetes, high blood pressure and several different cancers. Not to mention the amazing psychological and mood-improving benefits of regularly scheduled exercise.
I am emphasizing the regularly scheduled exercise as I have had so many wonderful, hardworking people — by hard-working I mean physical or manual laborers — tell me that they get their exercise at work or on their jobsite. Unfortunately, yet another study has demonstrated that job-related activity does not promote all the benefits that scheduled exercise/leisure time activity promotes.
Research tells us that just 2 out of 10 American adults meet the recommended levels of physical activity, many people possibly because they feel their job activity is adequate. A study published in the European Heart Journal in April of this year included more than 104,000 men and women ages 20 to 100 living in Copenhagen who rated their leisure and work-related physical activity as low, moderate, high or very high. After 10 years, researchers found that people who had regularly scheduled exercise or leisure time activity had a much lower risk of heart attack or stroke compared to the people who got most of their physical activity on the job, who were more likely to experience these deleterious outcomes. These facts held true even after adjusting for lifestyle factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and socio-economic status.
Purposely planned movement to increase your heart rate most days of the week is better than any medication, any screening tests, any supplements or dietary measures. We were made to move, and movement is how we continue to move.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.