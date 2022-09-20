Bob Devine

The Idaho State University women's volleyball team opens up Big Sky play against Northern Colorado Thursday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bengals enter league competition having already exceeded their win total for the entire 2021 season with a record of 8-5 in non-conference play, defeating the likes of Gonzaga, UNLV and Air Force, so hopes ride high that ISU can vie for a postseason playoff berth against their league counterparts. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.

Oscar Winner "The Big Short" plays Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Admission is free and the event is hosted by the College of Business. All are welcome to attend. In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realized an unusual number of subprime home loans were in danger of defaulting, so he bet big against the housing market, attracting the attention of bankers, investment analysts and other opportunists. Together, these men make a fortune by taking full advantage of the impending economic collapse in America. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.

