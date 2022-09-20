The Idaho State University women's volleyball team opens up Big Sky play against Northern Colorado Thursday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bengals enter league competition having already exceeded their win total for the entire 2021 season with a record of 8-5 in non-conference play, defeating the likes of Gonzaga, UNLV and Air Force, so hopes ride high that ISU can vie for a postseason playoff berth against their league counterparts. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.
Oscar Winner "The Big Short" plays Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Admission is free and the event is hosted by the College of Business. All are welcome to attend. In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realized an unusual number of subprime home loans were in danger of defaulting, so he bet big against the housing market, attracting the attention of bankers, investment analysts and other opportunists. Together, these men make a fortune by taking full advantage of the impending economic collapse in America. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
The Comedy Project performs at the ISU Bengal Cafe Friday at 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend this light-hearted evening of fun and humor, guaranteed to make you laugh while maintaining a PG-13-rated atmosphere.
"Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank" plays Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday. A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is — they all hate dogs. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU softball hosts a doubleheader Saturday with a match against Utah Valley at 1:30 p.m. and Boise State at 4 p.m. at the Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field. All are welcome to attend.
"The Duke" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on a true story, a 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government contributes to charity and helping the elderly. Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/duke.
Classic rock band Night Ranger will perform on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Night Ranger will be performing many of their classic songs, including legendary titles such as "Sister Christian," "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes," the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock in America" and many more. Tickets run from $38 to $53 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Stephens Box Office at 208-282-3595.
Looking ahead to next week, the acclaimed British movie "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" plays at the Bengal Theater on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. Based on the best-selling book, a hard-working war widow receives an unexpected sum of money and decides to travel to purchase the dress she's always dreamed of, and finds out more about herself and impacts the lives of countless others in the process. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/mrsharris.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.