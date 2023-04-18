"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm with their family, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
ISU Theater's presentation of "The Book of Will" continues this Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
ISU softball plays the University of Montana on Friday at 1:30 and 4 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field. All are welcome to attend.
The ISU Department of Music's Spring Choirs concert is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets for adults are $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, and ISU students and pre-college-aged children are free with valid school ID. Children under 6 will not be admitted.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents "Manhattan Skyline" this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The evening features conductor Nell Flanders with guest piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel, performing Grieg's Piano Concerto, Liebermann's Revelry, Montgomery's Strum and Respighi's Pines of Rome. For tickets and more information, go to idahostatetickets.com or call the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595.
Golden Globe nominee "She Said" will be shown this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the shocking story serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/shesaid.
Looking ahead to next week, Oscar nominee "Living" plays on April 30 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role in this story of an ordinary man, stifled by many years of an oppressive office routine, who makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life around and figure out what it means to truly live. ABC News writes, "Bill Nighy delivers a master class in acting ... this deeply human drama has the power to sneak up and knock you sideways." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/living.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
