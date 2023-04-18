Bob Devine

Bob Devine

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday also. Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm with their family, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.

ISU Theater's presentation of "The Book of Will" continues this Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.

Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.