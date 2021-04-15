The Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center is hosting a theatrical production of "Elephant and Piggie's: We Are in a Play" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. From composer Deborah Wicks La Puma and children’s author Mo Willems, two friends Gerald and Piggie sing and dance their way through a day where anything is possible. A great musical play for young audiences and families. There is limited in-person seating and a livestream is also available. Prices run from $5 to $15. Go to www.isu.edu/tickets for more information.
The revamped and renovated Davis Field is the site of the Bengal Invitational Track and Field tournament Friday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Although fans may not attend at this time, there will be a livestream of events on Pluto TV at www.pluto.tv/live-tv/pluto-tv-action.
Idaho State-Civic Symphony's season finale "Metamorphosis" will be performed virtually Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Featured is Mark Petering's "Lake Summit After Stravinsky: Prelude for Chamber Orchestra," Leos Janacek's "Idyla" and Jacques "Ibert's Divertissement" (translated as "Entertainment"). Go to www.thesymphony.us for more information and a live link on the night of the show.
The Bengal Theater is back open with the British award-winning movie "Summerland," showing Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the ISU Pond Student Union. Gemma Arterton stars as a woman who takes in a young evacuee during the London Blitz bombing by the Germans during WWII, and although reluctant to do so, eventually the child and she are forced to come to grips with both their grief and their joys as the two begin to bond. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings are required. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Looking ahead to next week, Idaho State University softball will be home on Bartz Field's Miller Ranch Stadium against Boise State University on Wednesday at 3 p.m., followed by matches with Montana on April 24 at noon and 4 p.m. and April 25 at noon. ISU softball welcomes fans at this time with no cost to attend.
And the semester wraps up on April 24, with the Oscar-winning movie "1917" showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. During World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receives seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake's own brother. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Summer movies at ISU will begin tentatively on May 15. For more information on upcoming films, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.