The Idaho State University Symphonic and Concert bands will perform Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for adults is $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, pre-college students are $4, and ISU students are free with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the event or call 208-282-3595 for more information.

Acclaimed comedy/drama "Vengeance" is the feature at the Bengal Theater this weekend, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. A journalist and podcaster travels from New York City to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he hooked up with, and what starts out as an expected series of cliches about her family and Texas, soon expands his mind to realize that he shouldn't be judging a book by its cover. "Vengeance is as entertaining as it is offbeat," writes Salon magazine, while NPR calls it "A smart, dark comedy with a little Neo-noir about it." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/vengeance.

