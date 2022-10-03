The Idaho State University Symphonic and Concert bands will perform Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for adults is $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, pre-college students are $4, and ISU students are free with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the event or call 208-282-3595 for more information.
Acclaimed comedy/drama "Vengeance" is the feature at the Bengal Theater this weekend, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. A journalist and podcaster travels from New York City to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he hooked up with, and what starts out as an expected series of cliches about her family and Texas, soon expands his mind to realize that he shouldn't be judging a book by its cover. "Vengeance is as entertaining as it is offbeat," writes Salon magazine, while NPR calls it "A smart, dark comedy with a little Neo-noir about it." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/vengeance.
The Kingston Trio performs Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Beginning as a group of college singers in the mid ’50s, the Kingston Trio has been prolific over the subsequent decades, with hit songs “Tom Dooley,” “The Road to Freedom,” “M.T.A,” “This Land Is Your Land,” “You’re Gonna Miss Me” and many more. At one point, the group had four albums at the same time in Billboards' top 10, and nobody, not even The Beatles, has ever had that. Tickets can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
ISU Theater opens its season with José Rivera’s "Marisol," playing Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Written in the style of Theatre of the Absurd, the story follows Marisol Perez, a young office professional in the Bronx, whose life is changed when she finds herself in the middle of celestial and angelic warfare. Marisol then finds herself trying to survive in an apocalyptic dystopia. This is an adult show with language and adult themes. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
ISU Softball plays Sunday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. against Utah State Eastern at the Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field. All are welcome to attend these exhibition matches.
New York Film Awards winner "Support the Girls" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. The general manager of a sports bar that features skimpily dressed waitresses faces the most trying day of her life as she tries to protect her staff while remaining optimistic and upbeat. "A film about work, but it's also, quite frankly, a film about the ways men unknowingly, without even really trying, make women's lives harder," writes Vanity Fair, while the Wall Street Journal adds, "The bristling comedy 'Support the Girls' is easily one of the best films of the year." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/support.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
