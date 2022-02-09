The Idaho State University women's basketball team plays the University of Idaho Thursday at 7 p.m., with a Saturday game against Eastern Washington at 2 p.m., with both matches in Reed Gym. The Bengal ladies are in second place in the Big Sky and looking to repeat as conference champions with a couple more wins at home. Tickets run from $5 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym ticket office one hour before the games.
"The King's Man" plays Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity, so he gathers together a ragtag band of undercover agents to help save the world. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The Idaho State Civic Symphony presents "Catch the Sun" Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With works by Beethoven, Marques, Nielsen and Peck being performed, guest conductor Jennifer Drake returns to the stage. For tickets and more information, go to www.thesymphony.us.
ISU Theatre presents "Dead Man's Cellphone" Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackbox Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. An imaginative new satirical comedy by Sarah Ruhl shares a woman’s afternoon in a cafe as she struggles to understand morality, redemption and isolation in the age of connectivity. "Dead Man’s Cell Phone" explores how we remember the dead and the paradox that is technology. For more information and tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com.
Acclaimed movie "I'm Your Man" will be shown this Sunday at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. (Note there is an early 2 p.m. show due to Superbowl Sunday and no later show at 7 p.m.) In this romantic comedy/drama, a scientist is persuaded to participate in a study to get funding for her research. The task? For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her. The Wall Street Journal writes, "The film is poetic in its turn, as well as deliciously funny, and pretty much perfect," while TIME magazine calls it "funny in such a gentle way that you may not realize how piercing it is until after the credits have rolled." In German with English subtitles. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
"American Underdog" plays Monday through Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This story about NFL star Kurt Warner follows his unlikely rise from grocery clerk to Superbowl MVP quarterback, spurred on by his faith and dedication and support from his family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.