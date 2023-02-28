Oscar nominated “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. also. Nominated for 11 Academy awards, including best picture, actress, director, supporting actor and actress, when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for Idaho State University staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com.
ISU choirs mid-winter concert is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Enjoy the musical talents of the ISU choirs directed by Scott Anderson. Tickets for adults run $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, and pre-college age students and ISU students get in free with valid school ID. To purchase tickets, call 208-282-3595 or they can be purchased the night of the event at the Stephens Center box office.
The Big Sky basketball tournament is in Boise beginning this weekend with the ISU women taking on Portland State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the ICCU Arena downtown. If the Bengals win, they will play again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The ISU men begin tournament play on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against the University of Montana, and if they win, they will play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to bigskyconf.com/tournaments/?id=635.
Oscar Nominee “Empire of Light” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Olivia Colman and Colin Firth star with newcomer Michael Ward in this film about the power of human connection during turbulent times, as the manager of the seaside cinema “Empire” forms a connection with a new employee, while the theater workers and patrons move in and out of each other’s lives. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/empire.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.