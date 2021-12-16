Affirmation: We all need it. We have a universal need for encouragement, for affirmation about the things we are doing right. There are probably a hundred critics willing to tear us down for each person who has the insight and courage to build us up.
Do you remember the first job you worked? I do. My first job was to be one of the first newspaper delivery boys for a new newspaper in our community. I was probably 10 or 11 years old when I rode my bike to the training session on how to roll the papers, rubber band them, load in the canvas bags and even how to toss them onto peoples’ porches.
They took my photo that appeared on the front page of the paper. There I was, smiling, loaded down with papers, standing by my bike. Our customers gave the newspaper feedback, and the newspaper passed the feedback on to us. They encouraged us, acknowledged us and affirmed us when we did a good job. In reality, all the jobs I worked at in that rural town included instructions on how to do a good job and then affirmation when you did what they taught you to do.
Ladies, do you remember your first pregnancy? Do you remember the anxieties about the whole birth process, about what would happen and how you would handle things that you had never faced before? Dads, do you remember the expectations placed upon you, either by the situation, by others or by yourself? We all want to do things right, to do them in the best way possible. When we are talking about giving birth to a new life, the seriousness of this issue weighs heavily upon us. We become diligent in finding out what to do, or not to do, and many of us take birthing classes to get training for the job.
Now let’s look at Joseph and Mary. They were young when God announced to them, through the angel Gabriel, that she was expecting a baby, who was the son of God, the long-awaited Messiah. No pressure, right?
After their conversations with Gabriel, Joseph accepted his role of being the human father to Jesus, while Mary asked “How can this be, since I am a virgin?” She needed affirmation.
Would not you have also have needed something more to encourage you that the impossible had happened? Wouldn’t you need some other tangible things that would affirm that what the angel told you is true? Most of us would. Indeed, we usually ask God to do something to authenticate what he is asking us to do.
Gabriel told her four things that would affirm and encourage her in this process. The first thing she is told is to not be afraid (Luke 1:31). Anxiety is a form of fear. We all get anxious when facing something we have never experienced before. Next, he told her that this birth was a blessing from God, a sign of God’s favor (1:31). While hard to explain, it was true that the only way she could be pregnant was that God did a miracle.
Gabriel also told her that the Holy Spirit will come upon her, and she would thereby understand that the miracle was performed by the power of the most high God (see Luke 1:35). As another act of affirmation, Mary is told that Elizabeth, who is too old to have children, who had been barren for years, is six months pregnant (1:36). “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (1:37). Mary was convinced and told Gabriel: “Behold, the bondservant of the Lord; be it done to me according to your word.” (1:38).
I don’t know where you are in your relationship with God, but whatever it is you are facing today, the message from God is that he will stop at nothing to reveal his love and direction in your life. If you need affirmation, he will give it. If you need his divine power, it is available. Christmas is an annual affirmation that God loves you and wants you to become a member of his family. You are loved. How do we know?
John 3:16 (NASB) affirms: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
You matter to God. You are important to God. This is the affirming message of Christmas to each of us.
