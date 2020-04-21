Please help the family of Wayne E. Kies celebrate his 100th birthday on April 30. Born in 1920, Wayne is a WWII veteran who served in the Army. Just last year Wayne had the privilege of going to Washington, D.C., with the Utah Honor Flight. He was the oldest veteran there at 99 years old. Since Wayne's surprise 100th birthday party has been canceled this year and family members can no longer travel from all over the United States to celebrate, our family is asking for anyone to send him a birthday card. You can send it to 797 Hospital Way #505, Pocatello, ID 83201. It would make his day.
We are also planning a community birthday drive-by at Quail Ridge on April 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. So, if you can drive by and give a honk for this amazing man celebrating his 100th birthday, we would appreciate it. Wayne is always the life of any party, and even at 100 years old, he continues to exercise daily and dances around any time there is music. Come celebrate him, and help lift his spirits with us during this time. Happy 100th birthday, Wayne.