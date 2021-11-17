POCATELLO — Watershed Guardians will host its “Give-A-Dam” movie fundraising event beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the McMinn Inn near Pebble Creek Ski Area.
This event will feature a raffle, food and a screening of the award-winning film, “Beaver Believers,” describing the collaboration of many characters who help beaver do their work throughout the West. The cost to attend is $50 for couples and $30 for singles. The film can also be viewed online for $10. Tickets can be purchased online at watershedguardians.org.
Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will meet with board members, beaver volunteers and Watersheds Guardian Director Mike Settell. Watershed Guardians works to help our watershed. Guests can enjoy food and mingle with others to share their experiences in the Portneuf Watershed. All ticket holders will automatically receive five raffle tickets for awesome prizes.
Then at 7 p.m., guests will watch the film, “Beaver Believers.” Beaver Believers is a wonderful exploration of beavers and their human champions. Receiving awards at the BANF, Wasatch, Mint and other film festivals, critics herald “Beaver Believers” as a compelling story about the amazing beaver and why and how we should make space for it in our community.
Story continues below video
The Give-a-Dam film festival can also be enjoyed online. Online viewing will be via Zoom and other platforms during and after the Saturday for those who do not or cannot attend in person.
Ticket prices, descriptions and online viewing details can be found at watershedguardians.org and by clicking on the “tickets” button.
Watershed Guardians is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to, "Protect, maintain and restore the Portneuf River Watershed, one beaver at a time." Funds raised from the sale of tickets will be used to fund BeaverCount, a free snowshoe event held in January where the community can explore our watershed.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.