POCATELLO — Watershed Guardians will host its “Give-A-Dam” movie fundraising event beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the McMinn Inn near Pebble Creek Ski Area.

This event will feature a raffle, food and a screening of the award-winning film, “Beaver Believers,” describing the collaboration of many characters who help beaver do their work throughout the West. The cost to attend is $50 for couples and $30 for singles. The film can also be viewed online for $10. Tickets can be purchased online at watershedguardians.org.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will meet with board members, beaver volunteers and Watersheds Guardian Director Mike Settell. Watershed Guardians works to help our watershed. Guests can enjoy food and mingle with others to share their experiences in the Portneuf Watershed. All ticket holders will automatically receive five raffle tickets for awesome prizes.

Then at 7 p.m., guests will watch the film, “Beaver Believers.” Beaver Believers is a wonderful exploration of beavers and their human champions. Receiving awards at the BANF, Wasatch, Mint and other film festivals, critics herald “Beaver Believers” as a compelling story about the amazing beaver and why and how we should make space for it in our community.

The Give-a-Dam film festival can also be enjoyed online. Online viewing will be via Zoom and other platforms during and after the Saturday for those who do not or cannot attend in person.

Ticket prices, descriptions and online viewing details can be found at watershedguardians.org and by clicking on the “tickets” button.

Watershed Guardians is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to, "Protect, maintain and restore the Portneuf River Watershed, one beaver at a time." Funds raised from the sale of tickets will be used to fund BeaverCount, a free snowshoe event held in January where the community can explore our watershed.

More info can be found at www.watershedguardians.org, facebook.com/watershedguardians, by emailing mike@watershedguardians.org or by texting 208-232-0825. 