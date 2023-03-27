Students will create watercolor art of windows and doors, similar to the window pictured here.
Students will create watercolor art of windows and doors, similar to the door pictured here.
POCATELLO — Gene Sherman will teach a watercolor class 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. in Idaho Falls.
The class will focus on old window boxes and old doors; these images are from Italy and Spain. Sherman's goal is to create two pieces of art during this six-hour workshop.
Students will need to bring pigment, brushes, salt, tissue and some cold-press watercolor paper, approx. 7-by-10. A laundry sprayer is also useful.
Gene will furnish a few student artist pallets with pigment, watercolor paper — cold press 140 pounds, tape, brushes (misc.) and mats cut to fit 7-by-10 art (11-by-14).
Students may bring a sack lunch.
The class costs $65 for Pocatello Art Center members and $75 for non-members.
