Summer is a time full of family, vacations, reunions and outdoor activities. When visiting places with unknown water supply, consider ways to treat water to make it safe to drink.
The tried and true method of boiling water is still one of the most reliable ways to kill germs. Boil water for one minute or three minutes at elevations above 6,500 feet. Boiling water treatment will remove or kill bacteria, viruses and parasites such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium. Remember, microscopic pathogens are not visible to our eyes, so taking extra measures will keep you, and your pets, safe.
If you cannot boil your water, the next best option is to use a filter and then use a different treatment method. Follow closely the instructions which come with the filter, paying special attention to the contact time for disinfectants.
A water filter will remove or kill bacteria (0.3 micron or smaller filter) and parasites such as Giardia (filter certified for “cyst” and “oocyst” reduction) and Cryptosporidium (filter certified for “cyst” and “oocyst” reduction).
A purifier will remove or kill off bacteria, viruses and parasites such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium.
Chlorine and iodine treatment is popular for home storage of water and is effective to remove or kill bacteria, viruses. These methods are somewhat effective to remove germs of the parasite types, but water may still be unsafe. Chlorine Dioxide is effective to remove or kill bacteria, viruses and parasites such as Giardia.
An effective treatment is combining a filter and disinfectant (Chlorine, Iodine or Chlorine Dioxide), a 0.3 micron or smaller filter, plus disinfectant to remove or kill bacteria, viruses, a filter certified for “cyst” and “oocyst” reduction for the parasite Giardia and Cryptosporidium.
UV light used in clear water is effective to remove or kill bacteria, viruses and parasites such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium. To find a water treatment option which works best for you, check outdoor or preparedness stores in Southeast Idaho. For more information, contact your local Extension office or Health Department or visit cdc.gov/healthwater/pdf/drinking/Backcountry.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.