Water Line Installation May 16 MAP

Pictured is a map of the water line installation project that begins Tuesday.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — On Tuesday, crews from the city of Pocatello Water Department will be replacing the water main line on Wyeth Street, Buchanan Avenue and Lander Street. The project will start at the intersection of Wyeth Street and Lincoln Street and move southwest to Buchanan Avenue, southeast to Lander Street, and then northeast on Lander Street to Lincoln Avenue (see map).

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted, and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. Every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone, and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during working hours. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.