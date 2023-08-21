HilineToYellowstoneWaterline

Pictured is the water line installation map.

 Image courtesy of City of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Crews from the city of Pocatello Water Department on Monday began replacing the water main line on East Chapel Road, Meadowbrook Lane and Hiline Road.

The project started at the intersection of Hiline Road and Meadowbrook Lane, then will continue down East Chapel Road to be completed at the intersection of East Chapel Road and Yellowstone Avenue. The project is anticipated to take six weeks to complete but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may change.

