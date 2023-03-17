PocatelloWaterFacility

Pocatello Water Department's summer hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

POCAELLO — The city of Pocatello Water Department announced their summer work schedule will begin Monday. Scheduled working hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The 10-hour shift schedule is expected to improve efficiency, control labor cost and reduce energy usage requirements.

Summer work scheduled includes water line replacement projects within the South Hayes Avenue Area; North Buchanan Avenue; Chapel Road; North 1st Avenue; Garrett Way, between Colorado Avenue and Maple street; Madison Avenue; and West Maple Street. Additional work involves surface restoration caused by water repairs during winter months and other water system maintenance activities.

