Concerned community members across the world are interested in reducing food waste. In 2012, food waste in the United States was 40 percent as reported by The Natural Resources Defense Council. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced targeting to cut food waste in the United States by 50 percent by 2030.
New business opportunities occur in “upcycling” food by creating high-quality, nutritive products. At the Upcycled Food Association, upcycled foods use ingredients that otherwise would not have been eaten by humans. These agencies obtain food waste to reuse and repurpose or upcycle to a usable product. Benefits include improving the environment, increasing business opportunities and creating practical items to use. These companies take very large waste streams and upcycle them into safe, tasty, healthy products and ingredients. A few of the companies are listed below. Perhaps their efforts will inspire us to think outside our typical uses for food waste.
Juice concentrate. This product extracts, filters, and mineralizes the water used from the production of juice concentrate. Aqua Botanical, Australia.
Imperfect produce. Known as “Wonky Veggie Soup,” this product uses produce that may have a blemish, be slightly spoiled or damaged by weather. KROMKOMMER, The Netherlands.
Surplus produce from farms. By repurposing the extra produce into soup and sauce bases, this company provides products to schools, hospitals and food banks. Matriark Foods, United States.
Farm byproducts. From small or large-scale farms, eggshells are used for calcium and spent grain for fiber and protein. I have been upcycling my crushed eggshells into my vegetable garden for one year. NETZRO, United states.
Landfill waste. Although very hard to imagine, food waste from landfills is upcycled into nutrient-rich food products and ingredients. Treasure8, United States.
For the general public, we can decrease food waste by purchasing only what we will use, use foods within recommended time to avoid unnecessary spoilage, compost food peels and waste, and reimagine using every part of the food.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.