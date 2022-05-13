Packing lunches doesn’t stop when school gets out for the summer. Working persons continue to need meals away from home. Knowing what steps to take will help streamline your lunches and reduce food and packaging waste.
Start with a reusable lunch box or bag. Avoid single-use items like disposable plastic or paper bags. Reusable plastic containers with a zip top are available. Label your reusable containers so they don’t get lost.
Pack reusable utensils. Avoid disposable plastic forks, spoons, and knives. Pack utensils made of durable plastic, bamboo, or stainless steel. Consider buying used utensils from a thrift store or using what you already have at home.
Shop from your own home. Check your refrigerator and cupboards for usable lunch items to stretch your food budget and reduce wasted food in your home.
Drink from a re-fillable beverage container. Avoid single-serving drink boxes, pouches, cans, and bottles. Filtered water in a reusable bottle is the healthiest and least expensive options. Skip the straw or purchase one that is reusable and can be cleaned after each use.
Bring your own dips and condiments. Use small reusable containers for salad dressings, ketchup, and other condiments and side dishes.
Compost fruit or vegetable scraps. If composting is not currently offered, investigate what it would take to implement a composting program at home, school, or the office. Every item you compost makes a difference.
Like a challenge? Host a waste-free challenge at school, at your workplace, or in your home to see how small changes can lead to big reductions in waste. Choose small changes to make to help protect our environment, save time and money.
Source: The Ohio State University
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.