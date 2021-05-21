POCATELLO — Washington Elementary Student Council members joined Mayor Blad for lunch in the park last Monday. Mayor Blad spoke to the students about the importance of community and being proactive in our school community, neighborhood community, city community and world community. This year, Washington Elementary council members have actively participated in a recycling program at their school, organized an Earth Day project and made artwork for residents at a local assisted living center.
Student council leads their school each morning with an announcement that includes an interesting fact or riddle, birthday recognitions and joining the school in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Heidi Wood, school counselor, initiated the program at Washington Elementary several years ago. She cycles through five-six terms throughout the year to allow as many students as possible the opportunity for leadership and service opportunities in fourth and fifth grade.
Mayor Blad fielded questions from the students. Mrs. Wood’s favorite question was asked by McKay, “Mayor, what was your campaign promise and have you kept it?”
The mayor stated that he promised to be accessible and out in the community. He stated that he has kept his promise and was doing just that by meeting with Washington Elementary students.