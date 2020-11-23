POCATELLO — Elementary school is traditionally a period where young learners encounter a variety of experiences that are both fun in nature and designed to help move learning forward. Due to new guidelines adopted in response to the pandemic, including face coverings, physical distancing and limited visitors, there have been less bells and whistles to accompany the educational experience this year. Even so, local schools are discovering creative ways to keep their learners engaged, and the staff at Washington Elementary School in Pocatello is no exception.
Pressing apples into fresh apple cider is a traditional way to celebrate the arrival of fall. The grandparents of one of Washington’s learners shared their extra apple harvest and their old-fashioned hand-crank cider press to introduce the children to the experience of pressing apples. The students loved the process, enjoyed the flavor-packed results and even tolerated a little bit of extra hand sanitizing to keep the activity safe.
One of the learners said, “I wish those nice people would come back so we could make more cider.”
This year, Washington’s staff was also determined to keep the school’s festive Halloween tradition alive. Finding a way to welcome parents in as part of the celebration prompted the school to host a virtual Facebook live parade. The livestream drew 700 views, with family members tuning in both locally and from other parts of the country to enjoy each child’s moment in the spotlight. Yes, even teachers love to dress up to add to the fun, especially during this annual tradition at Washington.
The school’s Parent Teacher Association is very involved with the curriculum and learning at Washington. Two years ago, the school developed a STEM program to provide learners with the opportunity to build and study bridges, rockets, pendulums, mobiles and catapults. The year after its inception, the program’s facilitators realized the importance of adding the "A" to STEM to incorporate STEAM, or the arts, into the science, technology, engineering and math activities. Last year, the school invited artists to visit and teach the monthly lessons. Since visitor presentations are not possible this year, Principal Angela Stevens and other staff members took over the artistic reins to teach the series of monthly lessons. This year, the PTA is funding monthly art projects that inspire learners to connect to their inner artist.
September’s art project was focused on the work of Wassily Kandinsky, who was one of the pioneers of abstract art. The students learned the elements of shape and lines as they completed their projects. October’s project focused on the element of texture where learners incorporated seeds and lentils to create an art piece. November’s art project will focus on the element of color. Learners will study the color wheel and discover how scientific color is, as discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. Learners will complete artwork using oil pastels with Mrs. Stevens.
Teachers and staff are working harder than ever to stay connected to learners during this challenging time. When much of the world can presently feel disjointed and chaotic, harnessing opportunities for learning and enrichment shows that learners can still have a little fun at the same time.