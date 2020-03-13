COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, is now a pandemic in the U.S. and more questions are being asked about prevention, treatment and recovery.
Coronavirus is a respiratory virus and is not considered a foodborne illness by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but similar actions to prevent foodborne illness can be taken to help prevent the spread.
Community members want the facts to put them in control. Each of us need to continue to promote hand hygiene, surface cleaning and disinfecting as basics to good health. We are the backbone of providing each other with food safe behaviors to keep ourselves and others safe.
As you review your daily hygiene behaviors, continue to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water by vigorously rubbing them together to make bubbles for 20 seconds. Rinse with warm water and dry with a paper towel.
Clean and sanitize surfaces, paying attention to touch points, such as doorknobs and drawer pulls.
Now it is even more necessary to not come to work when sick or when a family member is sick.
While preparing food, remember to clean surfaces, separate raw food from cooked, cook food to proper safe temperatures by testing with a food thermometer, and chill cold foods to 40°F or below.
For food preparation strategies during a crisis or disaster, remember to have these foods on hand:
1 gallon of potable (drinking) water per person per day for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene
Ready-to-eat canned foods — vegetables, fruit, beans, meat, fish, poultry, meat mixtures, pasta.
Soups — canned or “dried soups in a cup”.
Smoked or dried meats — commercial beef jerky.
Dried fruits and vegetables — raisins, fruit leather.
Juices (vegetable and fruit) — bottled, canned or powdered.
Milk — powdered, canned, evaporated.
Staples — sugar, salt, pepper, instant potatoes and rice, coffee, tea, cocoa mix.
Ready-to-eat cereals, instant hot cereals, crackers, hard taco shells.
High-energy foods — peanut butter, jelly, nuts, trail mix, granola bars.
Cookies, hard candy, chocolate bars, soft drinks, other snacks.
Store one or two manual can openers with your emergency food supply. Canned foods can be heated indoors with canned heat (such as Sterno). Charcoal grills, hibachis, and camp stoves must be used outside.
To determine the amount of food to store, consider having three food groups represented at each meal. For specific calorie levels visit myplate.gov or your local Extension office for information.
Watch for science-based sources of information to stay calm during these uncertain times. CDC.gov; Fightbac.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.