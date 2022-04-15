Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
Belle’s Soft Honey Pan Rolls
1 cup warm 2% milk (70 to 80 degrees)
1 large egg, room temperature
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
1/2 cup canola oil
2 tablespoons honey
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
3-1/2 cups bread flour
2-1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
glaze:
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
1 large egg white
Dissolve yeast in warm milk. In another bowl, combine egg, egg yolk, oil, honey, salt, yeast mixture, and 2 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch down dough; cover and let rest 10 minutes. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Divide and shape into 24 balls; place 12 each in 2 greased 8 by 8-inch baking pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled- about 30 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, butter, honey, and egg white. Drizzle this mixture over the rolls. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
Belle’s Soft Honey Pan Rolls
1 cup warm 2% milk (70 to 80 degrees)
1 large egg, room temperature
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
1/2 cup canola oil
2 tablespoons honey
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
3-1/2 cups bread flour
2-1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
glaze:
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
1 large egg white
Dissolve yeast in warm milk. In another bowl, combine egg, egg yolk, oil, honey, salt, yeast mixture, and 2 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch down dough; cover and let rest 10 minutes. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Divide and shape into 24 balls; place 12 each in 2 greased 8 by 8-inch baking pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled- about 30 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, butter, honey, and egg white. Drizzle this mixture over the rolls. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
Belle’s Soft Honey Pan Rolls
1 cup warm 2% milk (70 to 80 degrees)
1 large egg, room temperature
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
1/2 cup canola oil
2 tablespoons honey
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
3-1/2 cups bread flour
2-1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
glaze:
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
1 large egg white
Dissolve yeast in warm milk. In another bowl, combine egg, egg yolk, oil, honey, salt, yeast mixture, and 2 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch down dough; cover and let rest 10 minutes. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Divide and shape into 24 balls; place 12 each in 2 greased 8 by 8-inch baking pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled- about 30 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, butter, honey, and egg white. Drizzle this mixture over the rolls. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.