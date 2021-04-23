POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s warehouse foreman, Mooney Spillett, is the recipient of April’s Employee of the Month P.I.E.S. award. Mooney received seven nominations from his peers, including Angela Stevens, Washington Elementary principal; Renae Bentley, business office coordinator; Sue Pettit, director of secondary education; Amber Cose, human resource certified staff administrative assistant; Tara Jensen, elementary education executive administrative assistant; Gretchen Kinghorn, federal programs coordinator; and Jolene Smith, business office administrative assistant.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee of the Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who Positively Influence Educational Success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. The monthly award is sponsored by Lookout Credit Union.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Stevens wrote: “Mooney works so hard for every school and has a smile on his face each week as he makes deliveries to Washington. He is organized and so willing to help in any way he can. I picked up a delivery from the warehouse in the summer and he was so kind to help put it in my car. He goes above what is expected and does it with kindness!”
In her nomination letter, Ms. Bentley wrote: “Mooney would be considered the Energizer Bunny in cowboy boots — he does not stop, he keep(s) on going. He provides a warehouse knowledge and invaluable delivery service to all district locations with his smile that none can compare. He conscientiously and intentionally does his job to make sure that the deliveries are on time and without incident. He knows, without question, every part and piece of curriculum and instructional supplies that he delivers for successful learning of the students. He is an invaluable employee that keeps the 'behind the scenes' running efficiently so everyone can do their job with the supplies they need.”
Ms. Cose wrote, “Mooney is one of the hardest and dedicated workers I have ever seen.”
Ms. Jensen wrote: “Mooney comes to work every single day with a 'can-do' attitude. He is helpful and puts his schedule on hold to meet the needs of others. He is so organized and can tell you where anything is that you are looking for in the warehouse and has the Districts' best interest at heart. ”
Ms. Pettit wrote: “Mooney Spillett is a dedicated, integral part of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District. He accounts for millions of dollars worth of product annually. The warehouse staff receives, processes and delivers almost every piece of educational material that our learners and staff use, as well as custodial supplies, food, and this year PPE. Mooney is thorough and accurate. His sense of humor is infectious. Mooney is an invaluable member of our PCSD team.”
Ms. Kinghorn wrote, “In my 32nd years of working in the district, rarely have I had the privilege to interact and work with someone who has more pride and dedication in their work than Mooney. He always has a warm greeting, learns and remembers employee names, and strives to keep the warehouse well organized and running smoothly. Few people realize the responsibility Mooney carries managing a huge inventory, ordering, delivering and anticipating district supply needs. He literally hauls thousands of pounds per year, all in an effort to help support learners, staff and patrons!”
Ms. Smith wrote: “There is a lot of activity in the warehouse, and Mooney can tell you where anything is (including its assigned catalog number), and when it got to the warehouse. He will go out of his way to accommodate the requests of others, even when the schedule in his day does not permit it. His experience and willingness to do whatever is required to get the job done makes him a key member of the PCSD25 team and well-deserving of this recognition!”
Mr. Spillett was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Tuesday and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.