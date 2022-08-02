IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s oldest rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is gearing up to kick off its 111th year of rodeo festivities Wednesday Night.
On the day before the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo begins, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the War Bonnet Round Up will host the annual Rodeo Kickoff at Sandy Downs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include games and free rodeo action in celebration of the PRCA rodeo the following nights.
“Last year was the first year we moved the kickoff to Sandy Downs, which was a huge success,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “We love our rodeo fans and having this event is just a great way to kick off the fun and build the excitement for what is arguably the best rodeo in eastern Idaho.”
All of the events at the kickoff celebration are free and will include events just for the kids. Mutton busters who qualified at the event on July 30 will compete for the rodeo title.
Guests will also be treated to food vendors, pony rides, mini bucking bulls, bounce houses, lamb scramble and a cash cow, and War Bonnet merchandise vendors. War Bonnet tickets will be available for sale, as well as raffle tickets for War Bonnet prizes.
“This is going to be a real celebration of the return of the War Bonnet Round Up. War Bonnet Royalty will be there, there will be food and fun and just an all-around great time. We hope all of East Idaho will turn out to help celebrate with us,” Holm said.
At the War Bonnet Round Up, the professional rodeo will begin on Thursday, Aug. 4, and run through Saturday, Aug. 6. Gates will open each night at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday night will be Family Night. Friday will be the annual “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, sponsored by EIRMC, and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Friday Saturday will be Salute to our Veterans Night with special presentations honoring our nation’s veterans and active-duty military and attendees are encouraged to wear black.
Tickets for Thursday and Friday are $20 and Saturday is $25. Military and veteran discounts are available. Children tickets for ages 3 to 10 are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available online and at local War Bonnet Round Up ticket outlets, including Teton Toyota, Vickers, Cal Ranch, Boot Barn and the Idaho Falls Recreation Center. Visit warbonnetroundup.org for additional ticket information.