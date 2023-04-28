Wallace Wride Driscoll, our wonderful father, husband and lifelong resident of Bingham County will celebrate his 90th birthday on May 8.
He married Maurine Duffin on Feb. 14, 1952, in Aberdeen, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. Their children are Brock (Tena) Driscoll, Dirk (Dayna) Driscoll, Leslie (Ron) Ellis, Linda (Reid) Turley, Loraine (Tamara) Driscoll, Thayne (Andra) Driscoll, Lincoln (Stephanie) Driscoll and Amanda (Kirk) Permann. They have 48 grandchildren, 103 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
He has enjoyed helping to raise his family and farming and ranching in the Sterling, Aberdeen and Pleasant Valley areas. He has been a dedicated and active member of the LDS church, serving faithfully in many callings, always ready to serve and fulfill his responsibilities to the Lord and others. He served with his loving wife, Maurine, in the Idaho Falls Temple for almost 25 years and served two temple missions in the Washington, D.C., Temple and the Mexico City Temple.
He and Maurine have supported their children and grandchildren in everything they have done, whether it be in sports, dance, plays, advancing in church assignments, graduations and mission farewells.
In his honor, an open house will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Lakeview LDS church, 1440 Lakeview Drive in Pocatello from 2 to 6 p.m. He has led a full life and made many lasting friendships and memories, and he would love to have you share in this celebration with him. In lieu of gifts, please bring a favorite written memory if you would like.
