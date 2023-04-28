Wallace Wride Driscoll

Wallace Wride Driscoll

Wallace Wride Driscoll, our wonderful father, husband and lifelong resident of Bingham County will celebrate his 90th birthday on May 8.

He married Maurine Duffin on Feb. 14, 1952, in Aberdeen, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. Their children are Brock (Tena) Driscoll, Dirk (Dayna) Driscoll, Leslie (Ron) Ellis, Linda (Reid) Turley, Loraine (Tamara) Driscoll, Thayne (Andra) Driscoll, Lincoln (Stephanie) Driscoll and Amanda (Kirk) Permann. They have 48 grandchildren, 103 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.