There are many things that can describe a person’s attempts at health. A teeter-totter, a playground swing, a metronome, a pendulum — to name but a few.
They all have something in common, which I do not even have to explain as the visual is obvious. We are on one side or the other, all in or all out and always justifying our current situation. As the pendulum swings to one side that is filled with pizza, beer and potato chips, we think of all the ways to get back to the other, healthier side of fruits and vegetables and exercise.
It’s a constant battle if there ever was one.
Story continues below video
Occasionally, we come up with ways to counterbalance the not so healthy side of the pendulum by involving ourselves in activities that we hope negate it. Our thoughts focus on not going back to the healthy side of the pendulum but just breaking even with the bad side.
An example of this is something I found myself thinking when I read an article in the journal Brain, “Behavior, and Immunity.” Researchers showed that four weeks on a diet of highly processed food led to a very strong inflammatory response in the brains of aging rats that was accompanied by behavioral signs of memory loss and cognitive decline. The older the rat, the worse this appeared to be.
The research also showed that supplementing omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA supplementation, prevented the inflammatory response in the brain.
I jumped on my pendulum as my thoughts went immediately to ranch-flavored Pringles potato chips and how I can eat a case of them now and take my omega-3 fatty acids to negate the negative response in the brain. (It obviously would not negate the effects of the calories, but my mind was so excited about the Pringles I ignored that.)
As good as it sounds, this is not the case. This is still swinging on a pendulum. Health needs to be a daily, thoughtful, planned activity.
Is it OK for me to have some Pringles occasionally? Of course. But we need to think of health as if we are walking on a tightrope. We must be constantly paying attention, or we can fall off. Balance is the key word.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.