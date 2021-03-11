POCATELLO — W. Jim Johnston, an executive sales associate with Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, has been awarded the At Home with Diversity R certification from the National Association of REALTORS®.
Johnston joins more than 17,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair-housing and business planning development. The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.
Real estate professionals like Johnston wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients, while maintaining a competitive edge. The At Home with Diversity R certification allows REALTORS® to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients that they're dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.
Johnston is a very involved member of the Pocatello community where he has served as a former member of the Pocatello City Council, an active Rotarian, a leader on many boards and commissions, including serving as a trustee for the Idaho State Historical Society. Johnston is a life member of the NAACP and is the local fundraising chairman.
For more information on the At Home with Diversity certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd. Jim Johnston can be reached at Keller Williams Pocatello office at 150 N. Main St., or by calling 208-232-9041 or email jimjohnston8@gmail.com.