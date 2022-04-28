Ivy Savey of Pocatello is one of hundreds of prison or county jail volunteers within the state of Idaho. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she has used a Bible education program to help inmates succeed.
“I love the prison ministry,” said Savey, who has volunteered at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center for three years. “It helps inmates build and maintain a strong hope for the future.”
The Idaho Department of Correction’s mission is centered around using community partnerships and trained volunteers to provide programs or opportunities that will facilitate lasting change in approximately 9,000 incarcerated individuals. In 2021, the White House proclaimed April as “Second Chance Month” to raise awareness of the challenges and obstacles confronted by inmates upon their release.
Nationwide, more than 600,000 individuals exit state and federal prisons each year, and another 9 million pass through local jails. They often face what the proclamation describes as an “overwhelming” transition back into society.
But that transition is possible — as Todd and Stacey Fenton of Idaho Falls know very well.
“I grew up in a rough neighborhood,” Todd said.
He started smoking marijuana in the fifth grade and was using drugs heavily by the age of 14. This lifestyle continued for another 15 years until one morning, they were jolted awake when U.S. Marshals broke down the door and arrested them both. They each were sentenced to 15 years in state prison, and Todd received another 96 months in federal prison.
A turning point came during their incarceration when they both decided to take advantage of a Bible education program offered within their facilities by trained volunteers like Savey. They learned how to change, not just their outward behavior, but deeply rooted thinking patterns.
“In our prison ministry initiatives, we’ve observed that many inmates want to change,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “They’re looking for a second chance, and some are finding the strength to change by applying Bible principles.”
In fact, the U.S. Branch Office of Jehovah’s Witnesses receives about 1,000 requests per month from both men and women who are incarcerated throughout the United States territory.
How did this education help Todd and Stacey upon their release?
Todd described how the pressures of finding housing, getting a job and even adjusting to new technology cause many former inmates to fall back on their old “careers.”
“All of those things can create anxiety in somebody,” he said. “So they go back to what they know, and the cycle continues.”
But Todd and Stacey broke that cycle.
“I was committed; from the time I got out, I was not going to go back to my old lifestyle,” Stacey said.
Now married, the Fentons have beaten the odds, becoming homeowners and managing their own successful business since 2012. Grateful for the help they received, they
volunteer their time to help others, including inmates, by sharing the same tools they were given.
“Sometimes it’s easier to help someone when you’ve been in their shoes,” Stacey said. She hopes their example will give others the strength to break the cycle as they did.
“Guidance and spiritual support are necessary to reduce recidivism,” Savey said.
She also stated that it gives inmates a real purpose in life and good qualities that benefit them and their communities, such as honesty, empathy and love.
While the volunteer work at all Idaho Department of Correction facilities has been suspended since 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses are eager to return in person when it is safe to do so, said Robert Hendriks.
“Meanwhile,” he said, “rather than slow down our outreach, we are using this time to improve the training of our volunteers and research innovative ways to expand the work.”
In 2021 alone, more than 6,300 of these volunteers received enhanced training to assist individuals at 920 prison facilities across the country. The Witnesses’ official website, jw.org, has more information about their prison ministry efforts during the pandemic as well as personal experiences of Bible instructors and learners in prison.
“It is our love for God and for neighbor that moves us to continue to reach out to inmates,” said Hendriks. “We know the God of the Bible believes in second chances.”