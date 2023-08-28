POCATELLO — Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Southeast Idaho are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention. The annual Out of the Darkness community walk will be held on Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at the Quad on the Idaho State University campus. Participation in this year’s walk is free but participants need to register at afsp.org/pocatello. Registration and the Partner Fair start at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

